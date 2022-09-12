Vanderpump Rules Stars Reunite for Girls Night Out

The ladies of “Vanderpump Rules” gathered for a celebration, but not everyone was on the guest list.

In the years since its debut on Bravo, the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” has featured short-timers such as Vail Bloom and Dayna Kathan, as well as veteran stars Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Ariana Madix.

In 2020, OG stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from “Vanderpump Rules,” and since that time there has been off-camera drama with several of their former co-stars.

A recent birthday celebration hinted that there could still be some bad blood between the VPR ladies. Here’s what you need to know:

Two VPR Stars Reunited With Stassi Schroeder for a Girls Night Out

On September 7, 2022, Katie Maloney posted to Instagram after a night out with friends. The occasion was Lala Kent’s 32nd birthday, as seen on Instagram stories, and the venue was the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In the pic, Maloney posed with Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and pal Kristina Kelly as they sat at a table at the iconic Sunset Boulevard club.

All four women were glammed up, prompting Maloney to caption the pic. “We all channeling Miss Flo tonight.”

Maloney was referring to the “Moss Flo” nickname recently given to Florence Pugh amid her drama with Olivia Wilde while filming the movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” Pugh looked stunning in a sparkly black Valentino gown at the Venice premiere of the film, as seen in photos posted by Vogue. Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray posted photos of her premiere look on Instagram with the caption “Miss Flo.”

Several fans reacted to Maloney’s photo with comments. While some praised the group’s Flo-like glam, others noted that “this crew needs a TV show.”

“The reality show we really want,” one fan wrote. “I’d definitely watch a show with this cast,” another agreed. “This cast please,” another added.

Others weighed in on the fact that VPR veterans Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, and Kristen Doute were all missing from the celebration.

“Are they all no longer friends with Kristen??” one viewer asked on Instagram.

“Lol Kristen is somewhere pouting about this,” another commenter speculated on Reddit.

“Something tells me Scheana feels sad that she’s not there,” another chimed in.

“Are Katie and Brittany no longer speaking? … and don’t see Katie with Brittany much,” another asked.

Several VPR Stars Are Not on Speaking Terms

There has been a lot of drama among the past and current cast of “Vanderpump Rules.” In August 2022, Doute answered a fan on her Instagram story who asked her who she is closest to from her VPR days, and she named Shay, Maloney, Kent, and Ariana Madix as well as a few men from the show.

She then posted an update to clarify that she only named people who are still cast members on”Vanderpump Rules,” which is why she didn’t include Brittany Cartwright.

“OK, before people start freaking out, I was talking about the current cast of VPR,” Doute explained, noting that she is “very close” with Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor. “Brittany is my best friend. I see them multiple times per week, probably more than Jax wants to, Doute added.

She then gave an update on Schroeder. “I haven’t talked to Stass in a minute, but I love her very much and she’s always going to be a sister to me,” Doute said.

In May, Doute skipped Schroeder’s lavish wedding re-do in Rome and instead traveled to Hawaii. “Ugh so sad I missed Rome but we have a wedding here we had already booked!” she replied to a fan who asked her why she skipped Schroeder’s nuptials.

Cartwright and Taylor also canceled plans to go to Schroeder’s wedding at the last minute, which caused a major rift. The longtime friends are currently not speaking.

“I felt terrible and still feel terrible,” Cartwright said on the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast in July 2022. “I’ve reached out since the wedding. I haven’t gotten any response just yet. …I’m just trying to give her time. Maybe in a couple months, I don’t know, we’ll be able to talk it out talk it over.”

As for Shay, she brought up the drama between Cartwright and Schroeder on her podcast and even called out the bride for her last-minute mass email in which she disinvited several guests, including her.

