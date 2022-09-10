‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Defends Lisa Rinna’s Behavior

Lisa Rinna’s mother Lois Rinna passed away in November 2021 during the production of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12. In season 12, episode 14, the “Melrose Place” actress explained she had an intense reaction toward her co-star, Sutton Stracke because she was grieving her mother.

While recording an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared her thoughts about Rinna’s behavior.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Experience With Grief

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent noted that some RHOBH viewers have been unhappy with how Rinna presented herself in RHOBH season 12.

“Lisa Rinna is having a really hard time this year. Okay, yeah, not great, number one, we’ve already spoken about the grieving process, like she just lost her mom, like let her — allow her to like get angry and do all of those things and so many people are like ‘I lost my parent and I didn’t act like that’ and that’s like well that’s good for you. But grieving isn’t one size fits all. It’s just not,” stated the mother of one.

She also referenced that she had heated conversations with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars following the death of her father, Kent Burningham, in 2018.

“You just deal with it how it comes, it’s my biggest thing, if you feel angry, surround yourself with people who will allow you to feel angry because I got angry and I was beheading anyone who was in my way of grieving the way I felt like I needed to,” asserted the “How Could You Leave Me” singer.

Kent then noted that she disapproves of Bravo fans who believe certain cast members should be fired due to their behavior on their respective shows.

“I’ve seen this with my own – our own show with ‘Vanderpump’ but with so many people saying ‘keep this person, keep this person, and let go of this person, this person’ and it’s the quote unquote mean girls and I want to shake these people because I’m like are – you’re not tuning in – like do you realize why you are tuning in, you are not tuning in to kumbaya,” asserted the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Lisa Rinna

The RHOBH cast spoke about the “Days of Our Lives” actress during an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show.” For instance, Kyle Richards discussed Rinna’s behavior toward Stracke at Dorit Kemsley’s charity dinner in season 12, episode 14. She shared that she initially was alarmed by her co-star’s reaction.

“It was really shocking even for us. Rinna really lost it in that moment. First I’m thinking don’t do this. What the h*** are you doing? What is going on? And then when she just started sobbing, we’re reminded that she just lost her mom. You know, everyone handles grief differently, and for whatever reason, you know, she’s having her up and downs. Whether it’s anger or whatever it is she’s going through, but it was very clear in that moment that she was struggling,” said Richards.

New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Addresses Dina Manzo Feud Rumors