‘Vanderpump Rules’ Dads Post Touching Tributes to the New Moms

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom hit a new milestone as the new moms from the Bravo reality show celebrated their first Mother’s Day—some of them together.

On his Instagram story, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor, who welcomed newborn son Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 12 with his wife Brittany Cartwright, shared a video of a Mother’s Day brunch the couple attended with fellow new parents Lala Kent and Randall Emmett and their baby girl, Ocean. The group dined with a view of the ocean at Moonshadows in Malibu.

Taylor also posed for a photo with fellow new dad Beau Clark, who welcomed a baby daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, with wife Stassi Schroeder in January. In the pic, the new dads held their babies while hanging out at Taylor’s valley village home.

Jax Taylor Spoiled Brittany Cartwright on Mother’s Day

Jax Taylor pulled out all the stops for his wife Brittany Cartwright’s first Mother’s Day. In addition to the brunch date, the new dad shared footage of him picking up food from a Habit Burger lunch truck. “A little Mother’s Day surprise for the wife,” he said. “Her favorite.”

Taylor also showered his wife with a stack of gifts, as well as flowers and balloons for her special day.

On Instagram, the Bravo veteran shared a photo of his wife cuddling their newborn son. In the caption, Taylor wrote that it was “incredible” watching his wife go through her pregnancy.

“Now with the birth of our son you have grown into the woman you were born to be,” he added.

“Thank you honey I love you!” Cartwright replied.

All of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Dads Posted Sweet Tributes to the Mothers of Their Babies

Jax Taylor wasn’t the only dad who honored the new mom in his life. Randall Emmett paid tribute to fiance Lala Kent with a photo of her holding their daughter Ocean, who was born in March.

“Happy Mothers Day to the most beautiful soul I know,” Emmett wrote. “Ocean is so lucky to be able to call you her mom. She has no idea yet how lucky she is…. The mother you are is magical and filled with love.”

Kent also shared a Mother’s Day photo of Emmett holding their daughter as she thanked him for this new chapter in her life.

“Thank you to this man for making me a mother,” the Give Them Lala author wrote on Instagram.

Beau Clark also paid tribute to wife Stassi Schroeder with a photo of her sleeping alongside their daughter Hartford. In the caption to his post, the new dad praised his wife’s “love, strength, and light” and noted how she has “changed” since becoming a mother.

“I’m so thankful for you and excited to watch you grow as a mom,” Clark wrote of Schroeder.

In addition, Brock Davies posted a tribute to Scheana Shay, who delivered their daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies just two weeks ago. The Australian fitness guru shared two sweet photos of Shay holding their daughter. He captioned the pic with, “To the world, you are a mother…To our family, you are the world…”

“You both are my [world] and I’m so thankful for you! I love you, honey,” Shay wrote in response.

On her Instagram story, Shay also shared videos of Mother’s Day treats she received from Pretty Little Things and Sweet Treats Box.

