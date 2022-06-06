Lisa Vanderpump Reveals ‘Change’ Is in Store for Season 10 of VPR

The hit Bravo series “Vanderpump Rules” has been renewed by the network and will be returning for a 10th season, according to People magazine.

As of June 6, 2022, it’s not completely clear which cast members will be returning but fans are hopeful that the show regulars will all be asked back.

As fans of the program anxiously await news of its official season 10 premiere date, some of the season 9 cast has spoken out about what people can expect from the show moving forward.

Things looked quite different during season 9 since some of the show’s OG members, including Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor, parted ways with the network. Given all that has transpired off-screen over the past eight months or so, fans expect things will look even more different heading into season 10 — and beyond. There is one person that knows better than anyone what lies ahead for the show, and that’s Lisa Vanderpump.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vanderpump Acknowledged That Things Will Look Different for Season 10

It’s unknown what direction producers will take the 10th season of VPR but a lot has transpired which could change how the cast interacts. Perhaps the biggest different heading into season 10 is that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are no longer together.

Page Six caught up with Vanderpump at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s sixth annual World Dog Day event. She told the outlet that fans can expect “a lot of change” in the show’s new season.

“It’s always moving. I don’t think any season would give exactly the same show because there’s so many moving parts, and things change. There’s been a lot of change, you know, with Raquel [Leviss] and James [Kennedy], and Tom and Katie. There’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle,” she explained.

Other Cast Members Have Spoken Out About Season 10

During an Amazon live on May 19, 2022, longtime VPR cast member Lala Kent revealed her thoughts on the cast.

“I hope everybody [is in]. I feel like we had a really great cast. I would love to see people added back on – I don’t know if that will happen. We’re kind of in the dark with all of it. I literally learned that we were picked up for Season 10 through Lisa’s Instagram post. I was like, ‘was anyone gonna call us and let us know?’ Well that’s because we don’t know what the cast will look like,” she said.

Things, of course, will look different for Kent on season 10 as she is no longer engaged to Randall Emmett.

Meanwhile, Maloney also gave some insight about her future on the show during an appearance on the May 24, 2022, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“I’m totally excited. I’ll do this til the wheels fall off. I’m sure maybe there’ll come a day that I’ll be totally over it, or who knows, but I do love doing it. It’s a lot of fun. And I’m very excited that we’re going to be doing another season,” Maloney told BHH co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young.

