‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React to New Opening Credits

“Vanderpump Rules” is back – with a new look. The Bravo reality show returns for its 10th season on February 8, 2023, and the new opening credits more accurately portray the cast—most of whom are no longer servers or bartenders at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant, where the show is based.

Following its release, the cast and fans reacted to the new opener.

Here’s what you need to know:

The New Theme Features 4 West Hollywood Bars, Not Just SUR

On February 2, 2023, Bravo released a video of the new opener, which includes footage shot at cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new spot, Schwartz & Sandy’s, as well as their other West Hollywood bar, Tom Tom, where co-stars Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney are seen sitting at the bar.

A speeding camera then shoots past the Lisa Vanderpump-owned Pump, then ends up at SUR where cast members Scheana Shay and James Kennedy pose, with Raquel Leviss, one of the last cast members to actually work at SUR, holding a tray of drinks. Lisa Vanderpump is then seen sitting at a table at the restaurant with a glass of wine.

The fast-paced opening theme is very different from past years, which were set only at SUR and featured slow-motion footage of the cast members pouring drinks and Vanderpump making a grand entrance by tossing her sequined purse to the side.

In an interview with The Wrap, VPR executive producer Jeremiah Smith said the new sequence was shot on a first-person viewer drone.

As for the cast members’ settings at three separate bars, Sandoval said he was “honored’ that the new title sequence stars at Schwartz & Sandy’s and that it was “really cool” to see him and Schwartz as bar owners now.

Shay added that she was happy to be set at SUR—but this time as a customer and not a waitress. “The fact that I get to sit at the bar at SUR and have my cocktail and not be in a SUR dress — I was all about it,” she said.

As for Maloney, she hung up her SUR waitress dress years ago, and her 2022 divorce from Schwartz made a cameo at Schwartz & Sandy’s a no-go for her, but she enjoyed having a “hot” girl moment with Madix and Kent while filming their intro at Tom Tom.

The new theme appears to have been filmed in October 2022. At that time, a glammed-up Kent shared photos to Instagram as she posed at the bar with Madix and Maloney, who were also wearing sparkly dresses that are seen in the new title sequence. “Mains with my Mains. Season 10 coming soon!!!! #pumprules,” Kent captioned the post.

Fans reacted to the new opener, which makes it clear that the cast members are now either owners or patrons at the bars and not servers.

“Budget wouldn’t cover them spilling their drinks this year?” one fan asked on Instagram.

“I miss Lisa throwing her purse,” a second viewer wrote.

“Lisa needs to throw her purse thooooo,” another agreed.

Others commented on the cameras’ fast speed. “I think I have whiplash,” one fan wrote, “I love it! Although I almost got dizzy at one point lol,” another chimed in.

Other fans noted that Charli Burnett, who appeared in seasons 8 and 9, did not appear in the opening credits. Burnett, Kristina Kelly, and newcomer Ally Lewber will all appear on the show in season 10, according to BravoTV.com.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Theme Song Has Remained the Same For All 10 Seasons

Your First Look At the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 Opening Credits | Bravo

When “Vanderpump Rules” debuted in 2013, fans were introduced to the theme song, “Raise Your Glass.”

Featuring the lyric, “You know that it’s our time, these are the best days of our lives. Just raise your glasses high. This one’s for you tonight.” The song has remained the theme song for every season since. According to Bustle, the “Raise Your Glass” song was recorded by the indie duo Memoir, featuring Dena Deadly and her husband Zed Kelley.

Smith told The Wrap he actually considered changing up the theme song for season 10’s new intro, but decided to keep the iconic tune as is.

“We did talk about maybe doing a re-recording of the song, but the more we talked about it and listened — that song is the show right?” he said. “When you hear that song, you immediately know what show is on TV. You immediately know what you’re in for. So we decided to keep that and just change up the visuals. I love the song.”

