Fans Noticed Something Strange About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Looks

The “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion looks have been released, and fans noticed that one cast member’s photo was not like the others.

After photos of the cast’s looks were posted by Bravo Insider, fans noticed that Raquel Leviss was the only one who did not appear to have posed for a professional shot.

On the heels of her shocking cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval, Leviss, 28, wore an off-shoulder mint green minidress to the reunion, where she faced her angry co-stars.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Raquel Leviss’ Strange “Vanderpump Rules” Reunion Photo

When the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion looks were posted, co-stars Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Lisa Vanderpump, and even Sandoval were featured in individual professional photos.

Leviss, however, was simply caught sitting in her reunion chair and looking off to the side with a concerned look on her face. Fans immediately thought the photo was strange alongside the rest of the cast’s posed pics.

“Anyone else notice they did not send out a posed picture of Rachel.. the rest all posed … not her.. I wonder what that means,” one commenter wrote.

“Why is Raquel sitting and looking away,” another asked.

“Interesting that Raquel didn’t pose for the shot,” another chimed in.

“Why is everyone else posing and she’s sitting looking all ‘Bambi eyed?’” another wanted to know.

“Producers really said ‘yeah you don’t deserve a full body shot,’” came another post about Leviss.

‘They made sure Rachel looked pathetic lol. Yeah I don’t think she will come back or will be asked back,” another commenter wrote.

Leviss may have been required to leave the area after the reunion taping, which could explain why she didn’t pose for a separate photo. The former pageant queen previously filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay and the two women were required to stay 100 yards from one another, Shay’s attorney Neama Rahmani told Heavy ahead of the reunion.

Two seating charts were posted for the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, which was filmed in two segments. The first arrangement showed that Leviss sat between Sandoval and Tom Schwartz for the reunion taping. A second seating chart showed Shay sitting next to Schwartz.

When Leviss did film with all of her co-stars except for Shay, she was ostracized during the tense reunion taping, according to spoiler reports. A source told TMZ that Leviss and Sandoval were “annihilated” by the rest of the cast and no one was on their side.

The Rest of the “Vanderpump Rules” Cast’s Reunion Looks Also Sparked a Big Reaction

While Leviss didn’t get the chance to formally pose in her green dress and strappy heels, the rest of the cast showed off their glam in a dramatic way.

Ariana Madix stunned in a red, cut-out revenge dress following her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s betrayal with Leviss. Madix’s dress got a ton of reaction on social media as fans praised her for her daring look.

Maloney wore a black mini dress with a tulle cape, while Kent wore a one-shoulder metallic leopard print gown. Shay was decked out in a sparkly gold gown, and newcomer Lewber wore a bright pink minidress. Series star Lisa Vanderpump posed for her shot in a black dress with large gems on the sleeves. Schwartz and Kennedy wore dress pants and jackets, although Schwartz’s look was a little more casual than his co-star’s.

Sandoval posed solo with his arms crossed, prompting one fan to write, “Sandoval even posing like the villain. Give it to us NOWWWWW!”

“Ariana, Katie and Scheana did not come to play!!!! Raquel & Tom didn’t stand a chance!!!” another fan wrote of the reunion looks.

READ NEXT: See Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Look