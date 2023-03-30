‘Vanderpump Rules’ Update: Security Gets Involved as ‘2 Boys’ Nearly Fight

Just days after the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” filmed the season 10 reunion in Los Angeles, new details about what happened while cameras were rolling are being revealed.

“I heard it was crazy. Heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be,” former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor told Extra at the iHeart Music Awards on March 27, 2023. “There was security there. There was almost brawls,” he added.

Taylor’s comments come after TMZ reported that things got really heated during the taping. Sources told the outlet that host Andy Cohen actually had to step in to prevent a physical altercation between two cast members. Sources also said that the cast really let Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have it. It was previously reported that the two had been having a lengthy affair.

“It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio,” a source told TMZ.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Teased the ‘2 Boys’ Almost Got Physical During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

There were apparently two cast members that really went in on Sandoval and Leviss and Taylor spoke to that as much as he could.

“Yeah, I don’t know what I’m allowed to say… I have a feeling it’s the two boys… In fact, I know that because I talked to him… I talked to him right after it happened because I checked in with everybody,” he told Extra. Taylor was vague in his statement however, though it’s known that he is good friends with Tom Schwartz and that’s more than likely who he “talked to” after the reunion taping wrapped.

Lala Kent also revealed that security was on-hand because two people continuously tried to fight.

“Andy got involved. He could hardly control it,” Kent said during an Amazon Live on March 28, 2023. “I won’t say who was trying to brawl or whatever, but it was very heated the entire day,” she added.

After filming ended, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to share his take on how things went.

“Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid,” he said.

Lala Kent & James Kennedy Were Passionate About Their Feelings at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

In addition to Taylor’s comments, a source told Us Weekly that Lala Kent and James Kennedy were especially fired up about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

“The cast was out of control and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy. James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade,” the source said. Kennedy was previously engaged to Leviss.

“Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours,” Us Weekly’s source added. This may not come as a surprise to Bravo fans who have been following Scandoval because Kent and Kennedy have both been very outspoken about the affair on their respective social media accounts.

After the taping was over, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to let fans know how things went.

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life. I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream. But I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch ‘Seinfeld,’ and just, like, regroup. Maybe sage and pray,” she said. “I think you guys will enjoy it,” she added.

READ NEXT: Inside ‘Exhausting’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion