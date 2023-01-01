‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Share Photos After Spending Holidays Together

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent spent the holidays together – and fans can’t get over how close their friendship has become.

The Bravo co-stars spent time together over the holidays in Palm Springs, California along with their toddler daughters, Shay’s parents, Kent’s mom Lisa Burningham, and other friends.

Lala Kent Shared Photos From the Holidays

Shay and Kent both gave birth to daughters in 2021. In March, Kent welcomed a daughter, Ocean, with her now-ex fiancé, Randall Emmett. And Shay and Brock Davies welcomed daughter Summer Moon in April. The 1-year-old girls are now besties—and so are their moms.

Days after Christmas, Kent shared a series of photos from the Christmas holidays. The first photo featured her and Shay posing in Palm Springs in front of retro white trees while wearing Christmas-themed jumpsuits. Other photos and videos showed Kent and Davies with the two babies in a swimming pool, and another showed the little girls sitting together on Santa’s lap—although Ocean looked ready to bolt from the scene.

“Christmas 2022. I will forever hold it close. My heart is so full,” Kent captioned the post.

Shay responded to say she was happy to spend time with Kent and her daughter.

“I’m soooo happy we got to spend this holiday together! Our girls are best friends and I love to watch them grow up together and teach each other things!”Shay wrote in the comment section.

Davies also reacted to Kent’s post. “The last few days were a gift. Thank @lala and @lisa.burnigham for the amazing memories… holidays are about what you make of them and you made our holidays special,” he wrote.

Other fans reacted to say how great it is to see Kent and Shay – and their little girls — spending so much time together.

“Man I love that you and Scheana are so close again! Reminds me of the good old days,” one commenter wrote.

“I love this…..love that Scheanas family welcomes you and Ocean with open arms,” another wrote to Kent.

“I love how much you and Scheana have become close and how close your daughters are that is so beautiful and I hope it remains that way for a long time to come,” added another fan.

Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Once Said Their Friendship Was Over

Before their babies were born, Kent and Shay had a rocky relationship. In 2020, Shay told the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast that her friendship with Kent was done.” I never see a friendship with her again,” she said in 2020, per Us Weekly. “And I am completely fine with that.”

While speaking with Lisa Vanderpump on her show “Overserved” in 2020, Kent revealed that her falling out with Shay started when she didn’t invite her to her gender reveal when she was pregnant with Ocean. “She started turning my gender reveal into a platform for her low-level podcast,” Kent told Vanderpump, adding that she sent her co-star a long “this is how I feel about you text.”

“I said ‘Please do not respond. This is the last moment you are ever going to get from me,” Kent said.

The two mended their friendship after they both welcomed baby girls in early 2021, but on “Vanderpump Rules,” things hit another bump when Kent grilled Davies over his relationship with his two older children who live in Australia. At time of filming, Davies admitted he hadn’t seen his older two kids in more than four years. Kent also accused Davies and Shay of plotting to use James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement weekend for their own wedding.

Now that their baby girls are besties, the two moms have an easier friendship. Kent even told Entertainment Tonight that she was sorry for past estrangement from Shay.

“When Scheana and I don’t connect, it feels very unnatural,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said.

