Vanderpump Rules Stars Attend Schwartz & Sandy’s Food Tasting

Schwartz & Sandy’s is getting closer to opening to the public. The spinoff bar co-owned by “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Tom had a soft opening in July, and it will be open to the public soon.

During an interview on the “Deux Me After Dark” podcast in May 2022, Sandoval teased a mid-summer grand opening for the Franklin Village area bar and eatery. “We don’t have a hard date, but we’re gonna open it looks like in July, towards the end of July,” he said at the time. “We pretty much had to commit to an event, so we have to be ready for that event in July. So we’ll probably open there to the public very shortly after that.”

The event was an opening party hosted by The Daily Mail. In photos shared on social media, “Vanderpump Rules” stars Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Raquel Leviss were seen celebrating with Schwartz and Sandoval at the cocktail lounge. James Kennedy did double duty working as a DJ at the party, and “Bling Empire” stars Kevin Kreider and Leah Qin were also guests at the soft opening celebration, according to The Daily Mail.

But nearly two months later, the finishing touches are still being put on the bar.

Several Vanderpump Rules Stars Attended a Food Tasting at Schwartz & Sandy’s in September 2022

On September 17, 2022, several “Vanderpump Rules” stars and other friends attended a food tasting at Schwartz and Sandy’s, as seen in videos on Instagram stories.

Leviss, who has been rumored to have hooked up with Schwartz in Mexico last month, shared a video of her at a table with Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix. “We are at Schwartz and Sandy’s tonight we have a nice food tasting of the new menu,” she said.

In another video, a guest tasted a pasta dish and declared it was “the best pasta I’ve ever freaking had.”

Leviss also shared a photo of a slice of Strawberry Schwartz cake and noted it’s “to die for,” as well as a tray of mushroom gruyere beignets, which she dubbed, “The new goat cheese balls…a must have.”

In an interview with BravoTV.com, Schwartz previously teased a full menu and specialty cocktails at Schwartz & Sandy’s.

“We want it to be a fun, funky, chic neighborhood lounge, but we wanted to do a little homage to our Midwest roots,” he revealed. “So we’re going to do some toasted ravioli from St. Louis and a ‘Juicy Lucy burger.’“

The restaurant owner also said there will be a St. Louis–style pizza on the menu, while Sandoval revealed some of the cocktails on the menu, such as an “Elephant in the Room.”

Cameras Were Seen at the Food Tasting Which Means it Was Likely Filmed for Vanderpump Rules

In the videos from the Schwartz & Sandy’s food tasting, TV cameras were also seen in the background, so that could mean fans will see some of it play out next season on “Vanderpump Rules.”

The gathering came one day after Madix and Maloney had a sandwich tasting for their upcoming business, the Something About Her sandwich shop.

A Vanderpump Rules fan account teased that the Something About Her food tasting was filmed for part of the show’s season 10 finale. Photos posted on Reddit showed cast member Lala Kent holding up a sandwich and her caption which said, “I’ve been training for this day. Something About her sandwich tasting.

In a separate IG story, Leviss revealed that the cast was headed to Las Vegas to film the “Vanderpump Rules” finale.

