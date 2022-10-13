‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Hints Former Co-Stars Could Make Cameo on Season 10

There could be a few surprising faces on the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” Two years after original stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute all exited the Bravo reality show, there is a chance they will be seen in scenes filmed at Scheana Shay’s wedding.

The trio remains close friends with Shay and her now-husband Brock Davies, so they were invited to the destination wedding at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico.

Bravos cameras were in full force during the destination wedding weekend, but will the ex cast members get any screen time now that they’re not on the “Vanderpump Rules” payroll?

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Teased the Former VPR Stars Might Be Seen on Season 10

In an October 2022 interview with Page Six, “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval opened up about filming Shay’s wedding for season 10 and interacting with the former cast members who were on the guest list. According to the outlet, Sandoval teased that Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute could be seen in the upcoming 10th season’s wedding scenes as well as some other “familiar faces” from Lisa Vanderpump’s former restaurant, Villa Blanca.

“It was super chill,” Sandoval said of his reunion with the former co-stars. “We had a great time. Everyone had a blast, and it was, we just have fun. It was awesome.”

Sandoval’s comments conflict with a previous report from Radar Online which stated that none of the ex bar stars will be seen on camera despite their presence at Shay’s nuptials.

The Former VPR Stars Have Said They Don’t Miss Filming the Show

All three “Vanderpump Rules” stars have talked about filming FOMO—or lack thereof. In June 2022, Cartwright talked about missing “Vanderpump Rules” during an Instagram Q & A with fans.

“I miss it sometimes,” she said of filming the Bravo reality show. “I miss it the most when whenever I see pictures of all of my friends together and I’m not there with them because normally I would be, so stuff like that is hard.”

Doute also addressed the situation on Shay’s “Scheananagins” podcast.

“Strangely enough, it’s not as hard as I thought it would be because I feel like it’s not the show that I was on,” she said. “I don’t miss that…because it’s not the same anymore.”

“But what is hard is that Katie [Maloney] and I live in the same [apartment] complex now…and there was a nice little filming notice on the door of my building…” she said. “I was like, cool cool cool guys. In your face!”

As for Taylor, he agrees with Doute when it comes to missing “Vanderpump Rules. On the Daddy Issues podcast, he said he is glad to be done with “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I cannot tell you how happy I am not to be part of that show anymore,” Taylor said. “It’s weight that’s lifted off me that I don’t have to be that person….that douchebag, that villain, that guy. …The only thing I’m gonna miss about [Vanderpump Rules] is the paycheck.”

