Vanderpump Rules Star Reveals ‘Juicy’ Details About Season 10

When “Vanderpump Rules” returns to Bravo for its 10th season, viewers will see the aftermath of several breakups, as well as the beginning of one couple’s marriage.

Five months after Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced plans to divorce, they were filming together at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Cancun, Mexico. In addition, formerly engaged exes Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy were both at the destination wedding.

There were rumors that the recently single Schwartz and Leviss hooked up at the wedding. According to Hollywood Life, Maloney walked in on Leviss making out with her Schwartz in an underwater cave hours before the wedding ceremony, and she became so upset that she skipped the wedding.

“Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing,” the insider claimed. “She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.”

But according to the groom, that hookup wasn’t the juiciest thing that Bravo’s cameras captured for the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brock Davies Hinted That Raquel Leviss’ Drama With a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star’s Son Was Way Juicier

“Vanderpump Rules” will feature a bit of a crossover next season. In a post shared on Instagram, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver Saunders, was seen posing with Leviss, Maloney, and Lala Kent, in Las Vegas a few weeks before Shay’s wedding.

“A Little Future Surprise,” Saunders captioned the pic, with the #vanderpumprules hashtag.

According to BravoTV.com, the “Vanderpump Rules” ladies hit the casinos in Las Vegas and visited Lisa Vanderpump’s cocktail lounge where Saunders works.

Leviss was later accused of hooking up with Saunders, who is married. In September 2022, Saunders’ estranged wife, Samantha, posted a series of angry Instagram posts in which she claimed that her husband “made out” with Leviss while they were shooting scenes for the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In an October 2022 interview on the “#No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast, Brock Davies revealed that Leviss’ drama with Saunders trumped anything else that took place during “Vanderpump Rules” filming.

“Listen, you guys are gonna say it’s not real, but the stuff that Raquel had to deal with Oliver Saunders… Wait until you guys see that, because you can’t write this stuff up, like you really can’t,” he teased. “And that’s as juicy as I can get on that one.”

An insider told Page Six that Leviss was unaware that Saunders was married when she hooked up with him. “Oliver told Raquel he was separated and that they were in the process of getting a divorce,” the source said. “Raquel would have never pursued him if she had known that wasn’t the case at the time.”

Brock Davies Also Revealed That he ‘Picked a Side’ in Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Divorce

Several cast members have spoken out about Schwartz and Maloney’s divorce, with some saying they felt they had to pick sides in it. In an interview with Page Six, Leviss said, “I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately. It has [changed the dynamic].”

Maloney commented on Leviss’ claim on Instagram, writing, “We literally told them there’s no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason.”

But on Peters’ podcast, Davies said he did pick a side.

“I don’t think it’s a side, I think it’s a preference,” he said. “I prefer to be around one of them as opposed to the other… and I think if you guys follow along on my random outburst on social media, you may have seen my one comment that was made and you can figure that out for yourself. And if you haven’t you will see the side we picked this season, season 10. There is a side. We picked one.”

The comment Davies was referring to was about Maloney. According to People, on a fan account, a commenter noted that Maloney skipped Shay and Davies’ wedding, but Davies clarified that she was actually “disinvited” from the nuptials.

“She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip,’” he revealed.

READ NEXT: Tom Schwartz Reveals What He Hates About New Living Situation