Here’s How ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Could Play Out

Bravo has neither confirmed nor denied whether or not “Vanderpump Rules” will return for a 10th season, and fans have been wondering what till become of the once wildly popular series.

There have been all kinds of rumors floating around the internet about the future of the show, and some fans are prepared for the series to be canceled. Many seem to feel as though the reality series just isn’t the same without the OG cast members, who were fired ahead of season 9.

Although it’s not all that uncommon for the show to be up in the air — the same thing happened after season 8, though that was primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic — it sounds like the network is planning on bringing VPR back — but maybe with a twist.

Here’s what you need to know:

Viewer’s Voice Questions Suggest a Different Spin on the Show

In early March, BravoandCocktails_ shared some Viewer’s Voice options for the potential 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” For those who are unfamiliar, Viewer’s Voice “provides you the opportunity to share feedback directly with your favorite TV brands, while earning gift cards in the process,” according to NBC. Anyone can sign up to participate in the surverys.

One Redditor shared a broad overview of the questions asked.

“Many Questions included statements like: IF VPR were to come back who and what would you like to see, IF VPR were to come back, would you like new cast members, would you watch if it had a new name, would you watch if it didn’t have Lisa, would you watch if it was a whole new cast? Are you interested in pregnancies? Are you interested in Restaurants after Covid?”

Two of the options (there were several), were shared on Reddit, are below.

“A show following the lives of the original cast members, even if they no longer work for Lisa Vanderpump (with occasional appearances by Lisa.”

“A show following Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz opening a new bar without Lisa Vanderpump.”

You can see a full list of the Viewer’s Voice questions here.

While it’s unclear just how much weight the network puts into the responses, it seems that there is going to be some kind of change if a 10th season gets the green light. It’s also possible that Bravo could decide to air a spinoff.

Redditors Have Reacted to the Viewer’s Voice Options

Longtime fans of the show seem fairly adamant about what they want to see — and what they don’t — if the show returns to the network.

“I refuse to watch Swartchz [sic] and Sandy talk about a bar for an hour then also have Katie try and be included then see Sandy and Katie argue,” one person commented.

“The sandy and Katie hating each other bit is so tired and honestly sad because Scwartz [sic] always ends up choosing sandy over Katie. Give us some fresh meat and messy drama,” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans have other ideas for the future of “Pump Rules.”

“Cancel the show and make them all get real jobs then film that. Great reality TV,” one Redditor suggested, albeit sarcastically.

“Coming from a service industry background, I really associated with the first season. Granted there were many things I couldn’t relate to because it was in Hollywood, but working for a rich boss, ‘we’re like family’ work mentality, and even the let me scarf down some food and grab a smoke on a bucket out back was familiar. I would rather see it focus on a whole new cast to be honest, not just “here’s the new hire surrounded by people who already got their come up,” someone else added.

