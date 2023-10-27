‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Film New Season 11 Opener at SUR: Video

“Vanderpump Rules” will have a new opener when season 11 debuts early next year. In October 2023, multiple cast members shot new main titles for the upcoming season, and it appears it will follow the format of the revamped season 10 credits with filming at different locations.

On his Instagram story on October 23, James Kennedy gave fans a look as he headed to his filming location.

“Okay guys, filming the season 11 main title shoot here at SUR,” he said as he entered Lisa Vanderpump’s famous West Hollywood restaurant that has served as the focal point of the show since 2013. Once inside, two other former SURvers joined Kennedy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent & Katie Maloney Wore Glamorous Outfits For Their Title Shoot

The early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” had an opening sequence that featured the female cast members members wearing SUR waitress outfits, waving serving trays holding drinks in slo-mo.

But in 2023, the waitress dresses are gone. “No one from the cast actually still works at SUR,” cast member Ariana Madix confirmed to Us Weekly.

When Kennedy arrived at the restaurant to film the opener, Lala Kent, who was wearing a mint green bathrobe, greeted him. He later posed with Kent and fellow co-star Scheana Shay in front of a mirror. Kennedy wore a bright blue suit while Kent wore a lowcut sparkly black minidress. Shay wore a long, one-shoulder silver sequined gown as she posed for a mirror selfie. Both women had their pulled up into buns for the glam shoot.

Kennedy also shared photos from the day and a video of him running into Vanderpump. The SUR owner wore a ruffled, hot pink blouse and black skirt as she told Kenendy to get the camera off of her.

“It’s that time again,” Shay wrote on her Instagram story. “SURVing looks for season 11 main titles.”

Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney Filmed at Another Location

Kennedy, Kent, and Shay aren’t the only bar stars who had a recent filming date. A few days prior, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney were seen filming titles at their soon-to-be-open sandwich shop, Something About Her. In videos shared to Instagram, the business partners posed in front of a table in their West Hollywood shop as a drone camera recorded footage.

The first big change to the “Vanderpump Rules” main titles came in 2022 when producers made the move to change the focus from SUR to include three other restaurants that are related to the show. While it still featured the Dena Deadly title song “Raise Your Glass,” season 10’s opener filmed at SUR, TomTom, and Schwartz & Sandy’s and included an exterior shot of Pump.

In an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Jeremiah Smith explained, “When the opening sequence was originally conceived back in 2011 or 2012, the idea was to bring people into this world of SUR restaurant. In Season 1, so much of each episode was at SUR.”

But since that time, the stars of the show have moved on to other endeavors and now only go to SUR as patrons.

“This year when I started, one of the things Bravo said on one of our first calls was, ‘Hey, we’d love to hear any ideas for creative for main titles,’” Smith told The Wrap.

He came up with the concept to film small groups of cast at Schwartz & Sandy’s, Tom Tom, and SUR. The season 10 sequence ended with a solo shot of Lisa Vanderpump sitting at a table at her signature restaurant.

