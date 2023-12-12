‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares New Teasers as Explosive Season 11 Trailer Drops

Ariana Madix spilled tea on the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” just as the trailer for the 11th season of the Bravo reality show dropped.

Speaking on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Madix teased who cried the most, gossiped the most, and who cozied up the most to her estranged ex, Tom Sandoval, during filming. Madix and Sandoval were together for nearly 10 years. In March 2023, he betrayed her in a shocking cheating scandal with former castmate Raquel Leviss.

Hours after Madix’s WWHL appearance, the fiery trailer dropped and teased several explosive storylines. You can see it below.

Ariana Madix Faces Off With Tom Sandoval in the New Season

On December 11, 2023, Bravo released the “Vanderpump Rules” trailer which shows several cast members butting heads. During a beach scene, James Kennedy draws a line in the sand to separate estranged exes Madix and Sandoval.

Later, Sandoval says he’s single and ready to mingle. Speaking of mingling, both Katie Maloney and her ex-husband Tom Schwartz get involved in a “love triangle” with a mystery woman. “I have a crush on a divorced couple,” the woman admits before kissing each of the exes separately.

Another scene shows Madix asking her New York City beau Daniel Wai if he’ll consider moving to California. Later, Madix has it out with Sandoval. “My lawyer will be dealing with you, the house, and my f****** children!” she threatens,

Elsewhere in the trailer, Schwartz admits he once made out with Scheana Shay.

The trailer ends with Kent ranting about Madix’s post Scandoval fame. ” I’ve never experienced someone who gets cheated on, and suddenly becomes God!” Kent shouted.

Ariana Madix Dropped Names During a WWHL Game

On December 10, Madix spilled tea on the new season during a WWHL game called “Vanderpump You For Info.” As Cohen asked her questions about the new season, Madix named the cast mate that best fit the answer.

Madix first spilled that the usually-tough Lala Kent cries the most in the new season. Next, she pegged James Kennedy as the biggest gossip after Cohen asked her which castmate talked the most behind people’s backs. When asked who “cozied up” the most to Sandoval in the first full season following his cheating scandal, Madix named Scheana Shay’s husband, Brock Davies.

Speaking of Shay, Madix named her longtime friend as “the biggest pot-stirrer” of the season, while her Something About her partner Katie Maloney was “the most loyal friend” to her during filming. Madix also said she and Maloney drank the most this season because everyone else decided to be sober.

Madix also shared that her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, won’t be a regular on VPR. “You might see him maybe, like, once or twice, but he lives here [in New York City], and it’s not really his world,” she told Cohen. “But he was a good sport.”

In addition to her WWHL teasers, Madix addressed the new VPR season during a segment on “The Today Show”. “I know it’s going to be different, I know it’s going to be weird, just because it felt weird and different for me,” she said on December 8. “I haven’t seen it, I only know what I lived.”

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres January 30, 2024 on Bravo.

