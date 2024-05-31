DWTS Alum Teases Major Revamp of Her Show After 11-Year Run

Lisa Vanderpump thinks it’s time for “Vanderpump Rules” to get back to its roots. More than a year after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal rocked the cast of the Bravo reality show, the restaurateur hinted that the show should return to its setting at her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

Vanderpump weighed on the situation during a May 29, 2024 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. After host Alex Cooper suggested that it’s time to showcase a “whole new cast” of SUR employees, Vanderpump agreed with her.

“Vanderpump Rules” premiered on Bravo in 2013, the same year that Vanderpump was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Lisa Vanderpump Said the Pitch Has Been Received

When “Vanderpump Rules” debuted on Bravo in 2013, all of the main cast members worked at SUR as they tried to make it as actors and models. The original cast included Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, and Katie Maloney.

By the time the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” rolled around, the cats had changed drastically, and only Raquel Leviss and Charli Burnett were still waitressing at SUR. James Kennedy hosted occasional DJ gigs at the WeHo eatery. No main cast members worked at the restaurant during season 11.

After Cooper told Vanderpump she would love to watch a fresh group of kids “back at SUR trying to make it in acting or modeling,” Vanderpump noted that she does employ people plenty of kids who fit into that category. “I have many of them,” she said, adding that she also has three TV shows to have them on.

“You know what? From your mouth to God’s ears, that might be a thought,” Vanderpump added of Cooper’s casting idea for season 12. “I can’t say, but it’s not necessarily your pitch. Somebody might’ve gotten there before you.”

Vanderpump clarified that she is loyal to the longtime cast members. “I’d say ‘Welcome back, I’ve signed you back. Just for one episode. Bye!’” she joked.

The VPR matriarch then added, “No, there are still stories to tell.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producer Alex Baskin Also Teased Plans for Season 12

There has been a lot of speculation that “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Ariana Madix won’t return next season. Madix, who landed as a finalist on “Dancing With the Stars” season 32, has been booked and busy with other projects since the Scandoval cheating scandal broke.

In May 2024, executive producer Alex Baskin told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to give Madix and the rest of the cast time to figure out what’s next. “We’re respectful of her determining whether this makes sense for her,” Baskin said of Madix’s future on VPR. “We’re still figuring out exactly what it is that we plan to do, and that will in part be informed by our conversations with all cast members, including her.”

Baskin was also asked about the possibility of a total cast shakeup. He shared that a new cast, or perhaps partially new, is on the table.

“I think all things are possible,” he said. “There’s still a strong core there. So, I could totally see some version of the bulk of the cast returning and then some notable additions. I think there’s plenty of life. What form that takes, I don’t exactly know. But that’s certainly very possible.”

