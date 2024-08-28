‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React to Latest Recasting Rumors Ahead of Season 12

“Vanderpump Rules” fans are reacting to the latest rumors that the 12th season of the Bravo reality show will feature a totally new cast.

In May 2024, executive producer Alex Baskin told The Hollywood Reporter that anything is “possible” regarding the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.” “I could totally see some version of the bulk of the cast returning and then some notable additions,” he said of the future cast.

But in August 2024, gossip site Deux Moi posted a rumor in which an “exclusive” source stated, “I heard that everyone at TomTom and SUR have had multiple interviews with producers and Bravo because they are recasting the entire show with people who actually work at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants.”

Bravo does not confirm casting rumors. But fans had a lot to say about the shakeup rumor as the show remains on pause after a volatile 11th season.

Some fans agreed that it’s time for a revamp for the fractured friend group following the Scandoval cheating scandal . “I’d love to see cast full of people back as servers who are actually friends outside of work,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Others want the show to continue at one of Vanderpump’s restaurants in Lake Tahoe or Las Vegas instead of SUR. The West Hollywood restaurant has been the setting since season 1 in 2013. “Give us something entirely new and fresh. Call it VPR 2.0 or Next Generation,” another fan suggested.

But others thought the show should end. “Recasting won’t save the show. It worked the first time because they were friends and genuinely hung out together. Recasting the show with new faces won’t capture the same magic,” another agreed

A production source told OK magazine that it is standard procedure for producers to talk to Vanderpump’s staffers ahead of each season. The insider also downplayed the chances of the entire show being recast. “Any ‘complete recasting’ would be news to the cast and not something that has been discussed,” the insider shared.

Lisa Vanderpump Teased the Possibility of a Full Cast Revamp

In recent months, the official SUR Instagram page has featured multiple photos of the staffers who now work there. Bravo TV and the production company Evolution Media are both tagged in several posts of the staff.

Fans have speculated that some of the staffers will be the season 12 cast members. And queen bee Lisa Vanderpump has done little to dispel rumors of a full cast shakeup.

During a May 2024 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, host Alex Cooper suggested that it may be time to bring on a “whole new cast” of SUR employees who are looking to make it in the entertainment industry just as OGs Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and the other did back in the day.

Vanderpump gave an interesting response to Cooper’s suggestion. “You know what? From your mouth to God’s ears, that might be a thought,” she said of the casting suggestion. “I can’t say, but it’s not necessarily your pitch. Somebody might’ve gotten there before you,” the Bravo star added.

Multiple ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Said They Haven’t Heard From Producers Yet

As rumors swirl, several “Vanderpump Rules” veterans have claimed they haven’t heard anything about returning for season 12.

In August 2024, “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy told TMZ he hopes to get back to filming soon. But the DJ revealed that he hasn’t heard anything from producers yet.

And in an August 2024 Q&A for Interview magazine, longtime cast member Ariana Madix was asked by interviewer Kristin Chenoweth, “Are you coming back to ‘Vanderpump,’ or is it undecided?”

“I don’t think there’s any word yet on any of it,” Madix told the Broadway star.