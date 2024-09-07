‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 12 Production Set to Begin, Cameras Spotted at SUR: Report

“Vanderpump Rules” will return to production in the fall of 2024, according to TMZ.

On September 6, the outlet reported that the Emmy-nominated Bravo reality show will soon begin production for season 12 after skipping its usual summertime filming schedule.

The series has been on “pause” since last spring. In April, an insider told Page Six that producers decided that the cast needed a break after filming back-to-back seasons amid the Scandoval cheating scandal. “Everyone needs a moment to decompress after two very rough, intense seasons,” the insider said at the time. “The cast is looking forward to a break from filming the show.”

Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” starred Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix , Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy.

SUR Staffers Are Filming a Pilot

It is unclear if all of the main “Vanderpump Rules” cast members will return to the show this fall. There has been buzz that this will be the final season for the longtime cast.

In an Instagram post on a Bravo fan account, a message teased, “’Vanderpump Rules’ to allegedly end with its next season which films in October. After a final farewell, the show will go back into filming SURvers from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants as a total reboot.”

Cast member James Kennedy responded with, “Y’all think you have it all figured out, huh.”

Other Instagram posts showed a full film crew at SUR, Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant which originally served as a focal point for the show. Crews were spotted with mics and cameras in different areas of the WeHo hotspot, per photos shared on social media.

TMZ also confirmed that filming is taking place for a potential “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff. The outlet reported that the cast for a pilot features current SUR staffers and none of the OG bar stars. The pilot has not been picked up by Bravo or any other network. But if the show does make it to air it will be a separate series in addition to “Vanderpump Rules.”

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Teased a VPR Shakeup

In June 2024, a post on the official SUR Restaurant and Lounge Instagram page featured a look at the young and attractive staff that worked at the restaurant a decade after OGs Maloney, Shay, and others worked there. The photo showed the staff posing in the entryway to the West Hollywood restaurant.

The caption to the photo read, “Coming together is the beginning Keeping together is progress Working together is success.” Bravo TV and “Vander[ump Rules” production company Evolution Media were tagged in the post.

In May 2024, Vanderpump appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and hinted something could be in the works with her young SUR staff. During the podcast, host Alex Cooper pointed out that the OG cast members no longer work at SUR and she questioned if it may be time to bring on a “whole new cast” of restaurant employees who are trying to make it in the entertainment industry. Vanderpump did not shoot the idea down.

“You know what? From your mouth to God’s ears, that might be a thought,” she told Cooper of the idea. “I can’t say, but it’s not necessarily your pitch. Somebody might’ve gotten there before you,” the Bravo star teased.