‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Give Filming Update

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have revealed the status of Vanderpump Rules just a few months before filming of the Bravo reality show usually starts.

In a new interview with Page Six, the longtime couple said the SUR-centered reality show is still on hold even though outdoor dining has resumed at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant where the show takes place.

“Obviously, they want to do another season and they have every plan and intention of doing that, but it’s just because of the industry that we’re in, they don’t want to see us just like sitting in our houses,” Sandoval told the outlet.

The TomTom partner explained that that safety precautions for COVID-19 still have to be worked out before production can take place at the WeHo eatery.

“You also have a lot of restrictions when it comes to productions as well and liabilities and things like that,” he said.

“So we’re kind of just waiting and seeing,” Madix added.

Vanderpump Rules usually films in the summertime, but production has been on hiatus since SUR initially shut down last March.

Sandoval and Madix’s comments come just after Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed on Watch What Happens Live that “nothing” was going on with Vanderpump Rules.

“The restaurants in LA are not open,” he said last month. “So hopefully once LA opens up they’ll start rolling… I hope.”

Viewers Can Expect to See New Cast Members If And When ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Returns

There has already been a major casting shakeup on Vanderpump Rules. Last June, core cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the show due to their racially insensitive past behavior. In December, longtime cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also announced they were leaving the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa Vanderpump confirmed that when Vanderpump Rules does eventually return, viewers will see a new and more diverse cast.

“There are new cast members!” she said, before addressing the lack of diversity on previous seasons of the show. “It’s really up to people that want to be front and center. I mean, I’m always all about that. Our companies are like the United Nations.”

There Has Been Buzz About a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff That Could Star Some of the Departed Cast Members

With many of the main cast members gone, there has been talk of a potential Vanderpump Rules spinoff. Jax Taylor has even pitched some ideas, he told fans in a recent Instagram Live.

“We can be Housewives adjacent, showing our new issues, our new problems, taking care of our kids and trying to manage that,” Taylor recently said, per Reality Blurb. “It would be cool to do a show [with] me, Beau [Clark], Stassi [Schroeder], Kristen [Doute], Brittany, and [Alex Menache]. That would be kind of fun, like a transition. And Randall [Emmett] could be our father figure because he’s got [two older kids].”

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback on that show idea and it’s been really, really good,” Taylor said of his pitch idea.

Fans have also expressed interest in a VanderBUMP spinoff featuring pregnant cast members Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent, as well as new mom Stassi Schroeder.

