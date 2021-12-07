‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Show Off Season 9 Reunion Glam: PHOTOS

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast was in full glam mode for the season 9 reunion.

According to Us Weekly, a soundstage in Los Angeles was the setting as the stars from the Bravo reality turned up to tape the reunion show – at least some of them.

The in-person filming day featured “Vanderpump Rules” stars including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Charli Burnett, and SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump, as well as host Andy Cohen.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ladies Shared Photos of Their Glamorous Looks

The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taped more than six months after the ninth season of the hit reality show began filming. A lot has changed for the cast since then, but that didn’t stop them from upping their glam game for the in-person taping.

A video shared on Instagram showed several of the “Vanderpump Rules” stars taking the stage after their glam squads worked their magic.

Ariana Madix wore her hair pulled back and rocked a smoky eye for her reunion look. She also wore a light green dress and sparkly jewels.

Raquel Leviss rocked a pale green mini-dress and a sleek hairstyle for her glam look. She credited makeup artist Austin Ryde and hairstylist Barb Does Hair for her look.

Series sophomore Charli Burnett shared a video of her in the makeup chair as she got ready for the reunion. Makeup artist Julian Morales was tagged in her post.

And Scheana Shay’s look also did not disappoint. During the “Vanderpump Rules” season, the new mom revealed her struggles with her post-partum body. Scheana told Page Six that having her daughter, Summer Moon Davies “was worth it,” but she added, “It took quite a few months of slowly getting back into workouts and everything to feel good and confident again.”

For the reunion, she certainly seemed confident in a strappy, form-fitting high-slit gown and a glitzy headband. On Instagram, Scheana credited Marine Muradyan for her hair and makeup.

Lala Kent & Katie Maloney May Have Taped the Reunion Virtually

While glam was everywhere, there is still a question if all of the cast members were physically at the reunion. According to Reality Blurb, Lala Kent shared pics of her in full glam mode with an earbud in her ear, but she appeared to be at home. She later shared a photo that showed off her complete glam look and sheer reunion dress, but noted that she got to wear “cozy socks.”

Katie Maloney was pretty in pink in a now-deleted video she posted on reunion day. Katie wore a pink strappy dress and matching gloves as she posed in the short clip captured by a fan account.

A post on the “Vanderpump Rules” fan account noted that in a video shared by Raquel Leviss, only nine chairs were seen on the reunion stage for Raquel, Charli, James, Lisa, Andy, Tom Sandoval, Ariana, Scheana, and Brock.

“Lala and Katie are in full glam but not filming there?” a tweet on the fan page questioned.

As for queen bee Lisa Vanderpump, she wore a smart black suit with a sparkly blouse to tape her latest reunion, as seen in a video shared to her Instagram page.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Status of Relationship With Stassi Schroeder