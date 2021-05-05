‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Open Up About Season 9 Filming

Lala Kent said the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” will be very “different” from past seasons. In a new interview with Page Six, the Bravo star warned fans to expect “a different show” when it returns from its long hiatus amid a cast shakeup. It has been nearly two years since the “Vanderpump Rules” cast last filmed together.

“So many people have asked what can we expect this season and this is the first year that I can say I have no idea,” Kent said. “A lot of time has passed, cast members who were key players that are no longer on the show and there has been a lot of things that have said and happened in the two-year period and now we’re getting together where we have to talk about these things.”

The former SURver known for her sharp tongue added that she hopes she’s still “good” at her job when she gets back in front of Bravo’s cameras.

In the interview, Kent, who welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Ocean, with her fiancé Randall Emmett in March, also addressed the baby boom among the cast members. Fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is also a new mom, as are former cast members Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright

”I don’t know what to expect, there are mommies now, babies in the mix,” Kent added of the new season. “I will say that it’s going to be a different show but I think it’s going to be extremely entertaining.”

But just because some of the co-stars are new moms, fans shouldn’t expect to see everyone playing nice. Kent told Us Weekly she can’t wait to “duke things out” with some of her co-stars.

“It’s been two years of, like, pent-up animosity … little things that everyone’s done where it’s like, ‘B-tch, I have an issue with you and I need to talk to you about it,’” she said.

She added that with the back-to-back pregnancies, some of the cast members’ lives “went from zero to a hundred real fast.”

“We’re drinking all the time, having the best day ever, to like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t go out tonight and I have to feed every two and a half hours.’ It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch,” she said.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Also Teased the New Season

Fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix also opened up about the new season. The Fancy AF Cocktails author told CheatSheet viewers should expect the unexpected.

“You know, the thing is, we never know, I think, any season, it’s always you never know what’s going to end up happening,” Madix said. “Any time you try to predict what’s going to happen, things always go another direction. Something happens we weren’t expecting. But I know I am personally super excited to go back. Super excited to see everyone. I’m ready for the roaring ’20s, let my hair down and I have a great time. So I just I’m really looking forward to all of that.”

She added that it will be interesting to see the new cast dynamic.

“I do think it’s going to be really interesting just to see how things roll … with Lala and Scheana being new moms,” Madix told Us. “I think it’s just going to be a very interesting thing to watch. Obviously, I’m in it, so it’s a little bit different, but I predict that the viewers will be pleased.”

Sandoval agreed that there is some pent-up energy after not filming for so long.

“Even just the vibe out here,” he said. “Being out a little bit in, like, West Hollywood … everybody is, like, definitely ready to go. So, when it happens, when we’re allowed to go full force … I’m really excited.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Complained About Bravo’s Sneak Peek of the Show Even Though Filming Hasn’t Started Yet

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast’s new comments about the show come on the heels of two recent Season 9 sneak peeks rereleased by Bravo. In the clips, several of the cast members were seen talking about babymaking and pregnancy. In comments on social media, some viewers complained about the potential storylines and said the scenes looked “staged.”

But Madix set the record straight. Last week, the longtime SUR bartender posted on her Instagram story to write, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but we haven’t actually started filming Season 9 yet.” She also predicted that there would be much better footage to come once the show actually starts filming sometime in May.

