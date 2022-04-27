Lisa Vanderpump Speaks Out on ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ Spinoff Rumors

The fate of “Vanderpump Rules” has been in limbo ever since the season 9 reunion aired in December 2021.

Filming for the Bravo reality show usually starts in May, but in recent interviews, cast members have revealed they haven’t heard anything about filming season 10.

With much of the original cast now married or with children, the spinoff rumors have also been rampant. When Bravo host Andy Cohen recently introduced Lala Kent as a star on “Vanderpump Valley” instead of “Vanderpump Rules,” rumors began to fly that he accidentally spilled the name of a spinoff set in Valley Village, the neighborhood where several of the OG stars live.

Cancelation rumors have also been rampant following the exits of several OG stars from the series in 2020. But longtime series star Lisa Vanderpump recently set the record straight on VPR spinoff buzz.

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed What She Knows About Vanderpump Rules’ Status

In an April 2022 interview with E! News, Lisa Vanderpump squashed rumors that there will be a “Vanderpump Valley” series. “I don’t think we’re there yet,” the SUR owner told the outlet. “So I’m not saying we won’t be one day. But no, I can’t validate those rumors.”

She also dished on the original show’s longevity and its loyal fans who have watched the original cast members grow from young restaurant workers into adults with families and other careers. “There’s a story that still keeps going, but it’s been 10 years,” Vanderpump said. “But I’m also very aware that the fans are very invested.”

Vanderpump also weighed in on the possibility of a new series set at Vanderpump à Paris, her latest bar that just had its grand opening in Las Vegas with most of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast in attendance.

“It would be a different show if we did a show here because I think it was always about the group and the friendship and how they all kind of grew up together,” she said. “So it’d be a different show but of course, it is a great canvas.”

Of season 10 and other spinoff rumors, Vanderpump added, “I’m not allowed to say but, I always know more than you.”

Stassi Schroeder Revealed There Were Plans for a VPR Spinoff in 2020

“Vanderpump Rules” veterans Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo reality show in June 2020 amid a racism scandal. But before that, Schroeder was in talks to helm a spinoff featuring the VPR OGs.

In her 2022 tell-all book, “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbookto Surviving Rock Bottom,” Schroeder revealed that her wedding to Beau Clark was supposed to serve as a pilot episode for a spinoff series. The wedding was originally scheduled for October 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ‘Vanderpump’ spinoff was supposed to be bridged by an episode about my gorgeous, Italian wedding, which would then introduce the new show,“ Schroeder wrote in her book, according to Us Weekly. “Surprise! We were all so looking forward to that.”

Schroder added that she still hoped “the spinoff would still go ahead with some sort of focus on the canceling and the journeys to educate ourselves” following her firing, but Bravo wouldn’t budge.

