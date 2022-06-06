Fans Think VPR Star Looks So Different in Bon Jovi Music Video

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval starred in the 2002 music video for the song “Misunderstood” by Bon Jovi. On June 4, a Reddit user shared a screenshot from the music video on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Tom Sandoval in Bon Jovi ‘Misunderstood’ music video,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Several Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they did not recognize Sandoval.

“Would never guess that’s him! His teeth don’t even look the same,” shared one commenter.

“Wait is this actually Tom? It doesn’t looks like him his teeth are even different. Unless he purposely made his teeth skinny and filed a gap in them,” shared another.

“It’s on his IMDB. He does look different,” chimed in a third Reddit user.

A few commenters also shared that they believed Sandoval looked like several other celebrities in the music video.

“He looks like he’s cosplaying as Katie [Maloney] here,” wrote a commenter.

“Is it just me or does he look like Ally Sheedy in the Breakfast Club?” added another.

“I thought this was Luann from RHONY until I read the title,” shared a different person.

“Omg he looks like scheana [Shay] with a bob,” commented a Bravo fan.

“He kinda looks like Ariana [Madix],” asserted a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

Tom Sandoval Spoke About Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz’s Breakup

In March 2022, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney took to Instagram to announce that she and Tom Schwartz were divorcing.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support,” read a portion of the post.

While speaking to Extra TV in March 2022, Sandoval shared his thoughts on his co-stars’ breakup.

“I’m just there to be supportive as much as I can. Obviously, I don’t want to bring up stuff or be a reminder so I just kind of wait for when Schwartz or Katie or anybody brings something up and I’m there,” shared the Bravo star.

Sandoval’s girlfriend and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Ariana Madix also gave her opinion on the matter.

“We love both of them so much, so it’s – it’s not like a sides thing, you know, and I just want both of them to be happy. And I’m excited for what’s next for the both of them,” said the 36-year-old.

Katie Maloney Discussed Her Dating Life in May 2022

During a May 2022 interview with Bachelor Nation, Maloney revealed that she has been casually dating since her split from Schwartz.

“I’m not trying to like get a boyfriend. Like a relationship. But I’m having fun, like dating people. I like going out, like flirting, like I’ve been on a date and to me, it’s just like fun. I feel like all the guys are like 28, so it’s almost kind of good because then there’s no pressure there,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

