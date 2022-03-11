Is Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Baby on the Way?

The “Vanderpump Rules” family may be expanding by one, if a rumor that a certain “bar star” is pregnant turns out to be true.

A Bravo blind sent in to DeuxMoi earlier this year claimed that someone from VPR was expecting a baby. The blind didn’t give any indication about who that person might be, but many have been wondering which cast member — past or present — the blind is about.

On March 1, 2022, DeuxMoi received a question from someone asking about the original blind, since none of the VPR cast have revealed pregnancy news.

“I have not heard who this is,” the person who runs the DeuxMoi Instagram account responded, adding, “I heard who you guys think it is, but was this a confirmed thing?”

So far, there haven’t been any definitive rumors, and fans have only been able to guess who might be the next pregnant VPR star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Think Jax & Brittney Will Have a Second Baby Soon

Although there is only speculation about who might be pregnant — or hoping to get pregnant — in 2022, fans seem to think that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will be the first VPR couple to have a second baby together. The duo, who are no longer on the show, welcomed their son Cruz Cauchi on April 12, 2021.

A Reddit poll asking fans who will be pregnant next had Jax and Brittany out front, followed by Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, who have a 1-year-old daughter named Hartford.

In third place was Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who would be first-time parents.

Another possibility is Kristen Doute, who recently revealed that she quit smoking and that she’s ready to be a mom.

Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Are Less Likely to Have Babies in 2022

Both Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are the least likely amongst the “Vanderpump Rules” group to have babies in 2022.

On the February 1, 2022, episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Scheana Shay told host Amanda Hirsch that she doesn’t think she wants to carry another baby due to complications the first time around.

“I’ll probably go with surrogate or adopt the next time around because it’s not worth losing my life,” Scheana said, explaining that she was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome when she gave birth to Summer Moon.

Meanwhile, Kent has been open about wanting to have another baby, but following her split from Randall Emmett in 2021, she’s going to take some time to figure out how she’s going to make that work. In December 2021, Kent sat down for a chat with Amanda Hirsch and revealed that she’s going to start looking into things soon.

“I do [want more kids]. I think I’ll start depending on what my life looks like this year. I don’t want another baby daddy, so that we know,” she said. Kent has been focusing on her career and taking care of her daughter, Ocean, making sure that she’s got her life moving in the right direction after she called off her engagement.

