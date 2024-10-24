‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says Friendship With Co-Star Is Over for Good

Lala Kent said her friendship with Ariana Madix is over.

During an October 22 appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star was asked what her relationship with her longtime co-star was like months after their blowout at the season 11 reunion.

“We don’t have one,” Kent replied. The mom of two also shut down any hopes of reconciling with Madix in the aftermath of the Scandoval cheating scandal that divided the cast.

“That will never happen,” Kent said. “Let’s just say there’s no more story to tell, right? There’s only two people to blame for that, and that’s [Tom] Sandoval and Raquel [Leviss].”

“Ariana, I will always be a cheerleader for,” Kent added. “She was absolutely fantastic on Broadway. She, I heard, killed it on ‘Love Island.’ I’ve never watched the show and certainly didn’t start watching it because we were not good. But I have no ill feelings about anybody on the show and I think that’s what feels for the first time, like I just feel peace.”

Fans reacted to Kent’s comments, with some questioning why she was mad at Madix.

“Why is Lala acting like she was wronged lmao what a joke. SHE WRONGED ARIANA,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“This is my question. Why is she acting like Ariana did something to her? Ariana did nothing to her,” another agreed.

“Lala’s mad because Ariana didn’t wanna sacrifice her mental health and well-being to put herself on national TV so she can get a paycheck?” another wrote.

Others questioned if this was Kent’s way of saying she was leaving “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Either way she’s making it clear that it’s ‘her choice’ she’s not making up with the other cast members,” one commenter noted.

Lala Kent Accused Ariana Madix of Not Doing Her Job

Kent was supportive of Madix when her ex Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal first broke in March 2023, but she became upset with her when she refused to film a one-on-one scene with Sandoval during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 finale.

In the finale episode, “Plot Twist,” Madix walked out of a group filming event when Sandoval attempted to approach her for an on-camera conversation. After Madix left the venue, Kent accused her of not doing her job. “I have never in my life experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!” Kent said of Madix.

During the reunion taping, Kent called Madix’s decision to walk out of the finale party “a slap in the face” and accused her of putting her livelihood at risk by not following through with her filming obligations.

In an interview with Parents.com, Kent explained that the situation with Madix turned her into a “warrior” because she relies on the paycheck from “Vanderpump Rules” to support her children. “I stand by what I said at that reunion,” she said. “I was deeply offended because no one was going to come in and take food off of my table. I’m a mama bear.”

Ariana Madix Said She Hasn’t Seen Lala Kent Since the Season 11 Reunion

Madix has admitted she’s confused by Kent’s stance. During a May 2024 appearance on Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan‘s “Disrespectfully” podcast, she said, “Here’s the thing that’s so stupid. I gave them the best [expletive] ending to what that season could have had in that moment by leaving. It was real and it was exciting to watch. Sorry, if you literally are only looking at it from a perspective of , like, good reality TV, I gave you good reality TV. [A conversation with Sandoval] would have been a boring cap to a boring [expletive] season, to be honest.”

Madix also addressed Kent’s snarky comment that she thinks she’s “God.” “Come correct, it’s goddess,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And I always was one. And so is [Lala].”

In September 2024, Madix told E! News she hadn’t seen Kent since the reunion taping in March 2024. “I haven’t been in touch with Lala at all,” she said, adding that she was hurt by Kent’s insinuation that she didn’t do her job on ‘Vanderpump Rules.”

“It hurts my feelings a lot,” Madix admitted. “It really does, because I was trying so hard and then I feel like it’s our job to live our lives, and I’m living authentically by walking away from that… I could have done it for the show, but I don’t think our show thrives when things aren’t fully real, and that would not have been real on my part.”