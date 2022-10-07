‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says Some Co-Stars May Not Be Able to ‘Come Back From’ Season 10

There’s been a lot of changes since “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped its ninth season last fall.

Three couples have since split: In October 2021, Lala Kent ended her relationship with Randall Emmett amid rumors that he cheated on her; Raquel Leviss ended her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021, and Tom Schwartz and his wife Katie Maloney split up in March 2022.

On the flip side, Scheana Shay married her longtime love, Brock Davies, in August 2022, Tom Sandoval kicked off a side career as a singer, and his girlfriend Ariana Madix moved forward with plans to open a sandwich shop with Maloney.

But the new dynamic featuring a cast of business partners and exes will be different in other ways, too.

Lala Kent Said Some Cast Members Burn Bridges This Season

In a new interview with People, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed that the upcoming season is “insane” because “the stakes are so much higher” with people getting married, divorced, and some now with children.

“We’re not 23 anymore,” Kent said “We’re not going to shake things off like we used to. I used to think we’re really resilient. Things this season, I don’t think we’ll come back from.”

“It’s the year of burning bridges,” she added. “And that makes me so sad because a lot of people’s actions this season, I really don’t know that we’ll be able to come back from them.”

This is not the first time Kent teased a dire end for some of her cast mates.

On a recent episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, she said, “This group is very resilient but there are things that I don’t know that people are going to come back from.”

Another VPR Star Teased a ‘Crazy’ Season

Kent is not the only “Vanderpump Rules” star teasing a wild ride. In an interview with E! News, veteran cast member Tom Sandoval teased a “different” feel for the new season with recent cast and production changes.

“We’re back to what people fell in love with our show. We’re back there,” he said. “This is definitely a pretty crazy season.”

One “crazy” spoiler that has already been leaked involves a rumored hookup between newly single co-stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss. According to a source for Hollywood Life, Katie Maloney walked in on a makeout session between her ex and Leviss during a cast trip to Mexico for Shay’s wedding, and Bravo’s cameras were said to have caught the whole thing.

“Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing,” the insider said. “She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.”

The couple’s split could provide some of the crazy drama for season 10. Queen bee Lisa Vanderpump previously told Page Six that a lot of “change” is in store for viewers.

“I think you’ll see there have been some tough moments,” Vanderpump teased. “The thing with this cast is, they’re very open emotionally. Maybe it’s because they’ve kind of grown up with the cameras, you know? It’s been 10 years.”

