‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Spills Big Baby News

Lisa Vanderpump is about to be a grandmother—again.

On November 15, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that her daughter, Pandora Sabo, is expecting her second child.

Speaking with People magazine with her daughter and son-in-law Jason Sabo by her side, Vanderpump pointed out that her daughter’s growing baby bump was getting noticeable. “She hasn’t announced it yet but tonight it’s pretty obvious,” Vanderpump teased. “Yeah, we are expecting our second grandchild, so it’s very exciting.”

Vanderpump told the outlet that she does know the sex of grandbaby No. 2, but she did not share any further details, including Pandora’s due date.

Pandora, 38, married Sabo in August 2011.

Lisa Vanderpump’s 1st Grandchild Was Born in 2021

Ten years after her wedding day, Pandora announced she was expecting her first child. In August 2021, she confirmed the news to The Daily Mail. “Jason and I are beyond thrilled,” the expectant mom said at the time. “It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone. We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives.”

Vanderpump chimed in to admit it had been hard for her to keep the secret. “’We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky,” she said, teasing her future grandmother name.

The SUR owner’s first grandchild, Theodore “Teddy” Sabo, was born in November 2021. Vanderpump took to Instagram to share a first photo of her holding her grandson. The Bravo star told fans that she was “obsessively in love” with her baby grandson. “Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!” she wrote at the time.

Vanderpump previously shared that she had her grandmother name picked out well ahead of the baby’s birth. “I think we always thought that I would be Nanny Pinky,” she told Pure Wow in an interview. “Nanny Kay was my grandmother who died when she was 100 but was very close to me and lived on and off with us for 25 years. So, I always liked Nanny—it’s softer. Grandma sounds a little austere. And obviously, Pinky because I’m passionate about the color. I’m a pink person.”

Lisa Vanderpump is a Doting Grandmother

Vanderpump is very involved in her grandson’s life. The baby boy even made a cameo on “Vanderpump Rules” when his famous grandmother babysat him.

In July 2022, Vanderpump also hosted Teddy’s christening at her Beverly Hills estate, Villa Rosa. Then, in November 2022, she hosted Teddy’s first birthday party, also at Villa Rosa. The party had a teddy bear theme, as seen in a series of videos shared on Pandora’s Instagram account.

On November 13, 2023, Pandora posted to Instagram to share photos from her son’s 2nd birthday party, which was also held at her mother’s Villa Rosa estate in Beverly Hills. The sweet party had a dog theme.

In May 2024, Vanderpump told Extra that being a grandmother “is the best job in the world. “Being a grandmother, I knew it’d be good, but I didn’t know it’d be this good,” the “Vandeprump Rules” star admitted.