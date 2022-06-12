‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Suggests ‘New Relationships’ Will Be Featured on Season 10

“Vanderpump Rules” has been renewed for a 10th season, but the dynamic will be very different from when fans last saw the former SURvers.

Three couples ended their relationships since the last season of “Vanderpump Rules” was filmed in 2021. In October 2021, Lala Kent ended her engagement to Randall Emmett amid allegations that the film producer cheated on her. Less than two months later, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy shocked fans – and their co-stars – when they publicly ended their engagement while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion.

And in March 2022, married “Vanderpump Rules” couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney posted a joint announcement to reveal they were ending their 12-year relationship. Maloney and Schwartz’ wedding was officiated by Lisa Vanderpump in 2016, and was featured on “Vanderpump Rules,” but it was later revealed to be invalid. The two legally tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019, according to Page Six.

Emmett wasn’t an official cast member, so he probably won’t be making any cameos on VPR season 10 considering his estrangement from Kent. But there are now five other singles who could be ready to mingle, according to one cast member.

James Kennedy Made an Interesting Comment About the Vanderpump Rules Cast’s Relationship Statuses

The suddenly single James Kennedy wasted no time in getting into a new relationship following his split from Leviss, whom he was with for five years.

In January 2022, the DJ was spotted with a mystery woman in Las Vegas, and she was later revealed to be his new flame, Ally Lewber. A rep told Us Weekly that Kennedy met Lewber just one month after ending his relationship with Leviss. “James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now,” the rep shared. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

The two have since posed on the red carpet and have gone on multiple romantic getaways.

In a June 2022 interview with E! News, Kennedy, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were asked for an “exclusive” on what to expect for the upcoming 10th season of ‘”Vanderpump Rules.”

“We have James in a new relationship,” Madix replied.

“Well Everyone’s about to be in a new relationship,” Kennedy cracked. “Everyone except these two,” he added of Sandoval and Madix.

Fans have been wondering if Kennedy’s new girlfriend will make cameos on the show, but now it seems as though he’s hinting that other budding romances could be shown on-camera too.

The Single VPR Stars Have Talked About Dating

Most of the now-single VPR stars have talked about dating. During an Amazon Live segment in January 2022, Kent dished to her fans about her first post-split date. The mom of one revealed that she wanted to “ease” her way back into the dating scene with a “group date.” In March, she dished on her “Give Them Lala” podcast, that she has “no interest” in hooking up with anyone and that her focus is on her businesses and raising her toddler daughter, Ocean. But with pal Katie Maloney now also single, Kent told Us Weekly the two were “on the prowl” together to look for men.

Maloney has also been on at least one date since ending her 12-year relationship with Schwartz. She recently told the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she’s “not trying to get a boyfriend” yet but just likes “going out [and] flirting.”

Leviss has also been out on a date—with a fellow SUR employee. In March 2022, the pageant queen went on a date with SUR manager Peter Madrigal. She later told Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast that her return to the dating world was “scary but invigorating.” She called her night out with Madrigal “a fun little time.”

“I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to like get back out in the dating world because I haven’t had an official date since the breakup,” she explained. “And so, when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, ‘OK sure. It was one friendly date.”

Since that time, Leviss went to fellow Bravo alum Hannah Berner’s (“Summer House”) wedding as the “plus one” of “Shahs of Sunset” star Nema Vand. “Nema actually brought Raquel as his date,” Berner told Heavy. “I’m not sure if they are more than friends!”

An insider told Us Weekly that Leviss is not looking for a serious romance and is “focusing on herself and enjoying the single life.”

As for Schwartz, he told Page Six that a new relationship is not on his radar. The Tom Tom partner admitted he is “f***ing terrified” of putting himself out in the dating scene.

“I don’t want to have to go back to the beginning like that. I’ll be OK, but I’m terrified,” Schwartz revealed. “I’m not going to be dating for a long time. I’m going to be a hermit. I’m going to grow a beard. I might go ahead and become a cobbler. I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going to happen with my love life.”

