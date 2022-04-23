‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Attend Vanderpump à Paris Grand Opening: PHOTOS

Lisa Vanderpump rolled out the red carpet for her celebrity friends at the official grand opening for Vanderpump à Paris.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently launched the French-themed restaurant and lounge inside the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, and the star-studded grand opening was held on April 21, 2022.

Vanderpump à Paris was a passion project for Vanderpump, who previously lived in France for nearly a decade before moving to Beverly Hills. “We had such an incredible time living in France for close to 10 years, so we are inextricably tied to the country,” Vanderpump told People.

The Bravo star’s longtime collaborator Nick Alain helped design the 200-seat establishment, which features a Parisian-style courtyard and gold fountain, statement chandeliers, elaborate florals, and a faux behind-the-bar “view” of the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River.

The bar menu features also signature cocktails created by Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, the RHOBH alum noted on Instagram.

The new bar is located on Le Boulevard at Paris with a visible entryway next to the Paris Las Vegas front desk, per the Caesars website.

Vanderpump Rules Stars Posed at the Grand Opening of Vanderpump à Paris

Several “Vanderpump Rules” cast members traveled to Las Vegas for the bar’s grand opening. A post on the Pumprules Instagram account shared a video of Scheana Shay on her flight to Vegas, and later images on her Instagram story showed her getting ready for the night out.

In addition to Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies, “Vanderpump Rules” stars James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Peter Madrigal were all spotted at the opening night festivities.

Lisa Vanderpump made a grand entrance into the opening night festivities with two escorts and two white rescue poodles by her side.

“@vanderpumparis is absolutely gorgeous,” James Kennedy captioned a photo as he posed with his girlfriend Ally Lewber. “Lisa yet again exceeds all expectations and delivers sexy unique Paris… Bravo.”

Love is in the air at the Vanderpump à Paris Grand Opening💌 pic.twitter.com/Ly7BEy47nR — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) April 22, 2022

The cast members also shared videos of their cocktails on Instagram. After pouring what appeared to be a Chanel No. 5 inspired drink, Katie Maloney gave her compliments to the mixologist. “Pandora you killed it with this,” she wrote.

Sandoval, who is a partner at Vanderpump’s TomTom bar in West Hollywood, also critiqued the drinks, as seen in another Instagram video.

On social media, some fans wanted to know if “Vanderpump Rules” was filming during the grand opening. The show has yet to be officially renewed for a 10th season.

“Any film crews?“ one fan asked in an Instagram comment.

“I wish they were filming! Would be great Season 10 Premiere content!” another agreed.

Other Celebrity Friends Showed Up for the Grand Opening

In addition to the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, celebrity friends such as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais and singer Lance Bass attended the Vanderpump à Paris grand opening– and they were photographed seated at the same table.

Vanderpump also spoke at the grand opening, as did the bar’s general manager Jason Gregorec, as seen in a video shared by Paris Las Vegas.