‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Reunite to Support Lisa Vanderpump Amid Season 12 Hiatus

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars reunited amid an extended filming break to show support for Lisa Vanderpump.

On November 15, 2024, past and present cast members from the Bravo reality show attended the 6th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala held at the Maybourne Beverly Hills. The group was in full glam as they came together to support Vanderpump’s non-profit dog rescue organization.

Vanderpump explained her foundation’s mission in an interview with People magazine. “We take on causes that other people don’t, so that becomes very expensive,” she said of the Vanderpump Dog Foundation. “We keep every dog. Sometimes we have a dog in the shelter for a long time, but to us, they’re all adoptable and we hope to find them their forever home.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Posed at the Event

On November 16, photos from the Vanderpump Dogs Gala popped up online. Vanderpump and multiple former SURvers posed on the “pink” carpet, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and James Kennedy.

Schroeder was accompanied by her husband Beau Clark, while Shay brought her husband Brock Davies and Sandoval brought his girlfriend Victoria Robinson. Kennedy’s love, Ally Lewber, was also at the event. All but Robinson have appeared on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Vanderpump wore a black strapless gown with a satin bow and topped with a silver shrug to the event. Most of the cast members were dressed in formal black attire, except for Kennedy who paired his outfit with a burgundy jacket.

“Vanderpump Rules” has been on an extended break since filming for season 11 wrapped with the reunion taping in early 2024. Vanderpump’s gala could be the first time several cast members have seen each other in a while amid a major cast divide in the aftermath of the Scandoval cheating scandal.

There Is No Word on the Future of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Bravo has not confirmed the status of “Vanderpump Rules” for season 12. In May, executive producer Alex Baskin told The Hollywood Reporter the show was not canceled.

“We thought the break was the right way to go… it’s clear that everyone needs time to reset,” he said. “I think we’re going to take a full look at what the group looks like in a period of time and figure out what we want to do next. And that may mean that certain people have to make decisions as well. We don’t want anyone to do the show if it doesn’t make sense for where they are now.”

There has been speculation that Ariana Madix will not return to “Vanderpump Rules” as she focuses on her acting career.

Lala Kent previously told People that after filming season 11 there was a major division among the cast. “We’ve never had a divide like this in the group that you literally cannot repair,” she said.

After a falling out with Madix during filming, Kent told Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” that she now has no relationship at all with her longtime co-star. She also said a reconciliation would “never happen,” which does not bode well for filming if they both return. “Let’s just say there’s no more story to tell, right?” Kent said.

Shay also said on her “Scheananigans” podcast that she stopped talking to Sandoval.