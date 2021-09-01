PHOTOS: Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite For First Time With Their Babies

The “Vanderpump Rules” moms spent a day together—with their babies.

Bravo stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay reunited with their former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright for a lunch date at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles, and they posed for a group photo with their babies.

The outing marked the first time all four “Vanderpump Rules” moms got together at once.

The New Moms Shared the Photos on Instagram

Schroeder, who welcomed her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, with her husband Beau Clark in January, shared a pic of the moms standing side by side and holding their babies. She captioned the post with, “We used to pose with cocktails.”

“Mamas day out! We finally got all the bubs together!” wrote Shay, who gave birth to baby Summer Moon Honey Davies in April.

Cartwright, who welcomed her son Cruz Michael Cauchi with her husband, Jax Taylor, in April, wrote, “Cruz with all of his GF’s #HartfordOceanSummerCruz.”

Cartwright also shared footage from the lunch date on her Instagram story.

“Our first group playdate,” she wrote, while Schroeder added, “Lunches will never be the same.”

Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, also shared the pic with the caption, “The next generation.” The filmmaker welcomed daughter Ocean Kent Emmett with the Give Them Lala beauty founder in March.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars commented on the photos.

“Omg yall look SO f***ng good,” wrote Ariana Madix.

“So so soooo cute!! Baby dolls!!!! Omg picture perfect,“ added SURver Raquel Leviss

Fans Were Surprised to See Scheana Shay With the Group

While several of the new moms have gotten together with their babies over the past few months, it is the first time Shay has been with both Kent and Schroeder at the same time since she cut ties with them last year.

Last year, Shay revealed that she was no longer friends with the two “Vanderpump Rules” veterans and she explained why she unfollowed them both on social media.

“I unfollowed [Lala],” Shay told Us Weekly. “I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

Shay claimed her friendship with Kent was “forced” for years. She also said Schroeder contacted her to suggest they remain “surface level” with their relationship and she fired back at her.

“So, I was like, ‘You know what Stassi, we’ve been surface level for years. I’m fine continuing that way. I wish you nothing but the best,’” Shay said. “And I just went and unfollowed her because you know what, I don’t follow people that I’m not friends with.”

In April 2021, Shay admitted she didn’t think she would ever reconcile with her estranged co-stars. After TMRW x Today host Sydney Sadick asked Shay if she thought she would rekindle her friendships with the “Vanderpump Rules” alums, the “Good as Gold” singer said, “Probably not. I think where everyone kind of stands now will probably stick.”

With Schroeder no longer a cast member on “Vanderpump Rules,” it’s unclear how close she and Shay have become post-baby. But it was the baby bond that brought Shay and Kent back together.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kent admitted she would have never have gotten through filming the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules” without Shay by her side after a cast shakeup resulted in Schroeder and Cartwright’s exits from the Bravo reality show.

“I don’t know how I would have done if I didn’t have Scheana, who was understanding all of those moments of like, ‘We have to go film tonight, but I really just want to be with my kid,'” Kent revealed. “So she understood that and it was nice to have that person to bond with over being a mom, and a new mom at that.”

Kent also admitted that it didn’t feel right when she was estranged from her co-star.

“When Scheana and I don’t connect, it feels very unnatural,” Kent said.

