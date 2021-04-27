UPDATE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Filming

Calling all SURvers, “Vanderpump Rules” is back! “Vanderpump Rules” took a break in summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was just a short break after all. The Bravo series will begin filming season 9 in early May, a spokesperson for the network confirmed to Variety on Tuesday, April 27.

As for the cast, fans can expect to see many familiar faces. Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss are all returning. Newcomer and fan favorite Dayna Kathan announced earlier this month she will not be coming back.

The restaurants will look a little different, as they have all adjusted due to COVID-19 protocols. The super popular Bravo series first premiered in 2013 and has been a hit ever since. The show follows former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump as she manages her various restaurants and employees. This season may also look a little different, as Sandoval and Schwartz will focus more on their partnership at Tom Tom than bartending at SUR.

The Cast Is Experiencing a Major Shakeup After Multiple Firings

The restaurants aren’t the only angle that’s changing. The cast has also had some major shakeups. Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni will all not be returning to season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules.” Schroeder, Doute, Boyens, and Caprioni were all fired shortly after season 8 aired.

Former cast member Faith Stowers came forward and said Schroeder and Doute reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with, Bravo told Variety at the time. One week after Stowers made these revelations, Bravo fired Schroeder and Doute. Schroeder’s husband Clark will also not return. In addition, newcomers Boyens and Caprioni were also fired when past racist tweets resurfaced.

Andy Cohen has since come forward sharing he regretted the Bravo firings – at least over Doute and Schroeder. Cohen called the firings, “decisions for that moment,” in a New York Times profile published in late December. Cohen continued that he’d, “much rather the shows’ stars — and we — stick around as their journey plays out,” per the New York Times.

“It’s more interesting to sit in the moment with people that you have a rooting interest in and watch them find their way than it is just turning out the lights and forgetting it existed.” he continued. “This is an unpopular opinion [of handling ‘Vanderpump Rules’].”

Two Other Significant Cast Members Won’t Be Returning

In addition to all the other cast members who got the boot, original cast member Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright announced they would not be returning to “Vanderpump Rules” last December. The couple shared similar Instagram posts sharing the news with fans.

“The last 5 years on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Cartwright wrote on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors…Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned.”

Taylor and Cartwright recently welcomed a new baby boy, named Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world on April 12. And while Cruz won’t make his debut on “Vanderpump Rules,” a few other babies might. In March, returning cast member Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, welcomed a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett. Her former bff Scheana Shay is also expecting her baby girl any minute.

