Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Birthday With Ex ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars

Stassi Schroeder celebrated her birthday in a very different way this year. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star headed to Las Vegas to celebrate her 33rd birthday, but the guest list was considerably shorter – and younger – than the guest list for her usual parties.

One year after her headline-making firing from “Vanderpump Rules,” the former SURver is in a very different place in her life, right down to how she celebrated her special day.

So how did Schroeder mark her 33rd trip around the sun? Read on for the details.

Schroeder Celebrated Her Birthday In Las Vegas With Two of Her former Co-Stars & Their Babies

For her birthday, Schroeder, her husband Beau Clark, and their 5-month-old baby daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, traveled to Las Vegas with pals Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and their 2-month old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi. Taylor and Cartwright announced their exit from “Vanderpump Rules” last December.

On Instagram, the foursome shared photos of their babies’ first plane rides and the baby-friendly Vegas trip for Stassi’s birthday. New dad Jax Taylor also showed how much the group’s lives have changed as they walked the Vegas strip. The former Bravo star posted a photo of a tree-lined street to Twitter and wrote, “How you know I am dad… I am taking pics of trees I want to plant in my yard while walking the strip in Vegas.”

On his Instagram story, Taylor shared a photo of a steak and lobster birthday dinner held for Schroeder at the Sugar Factory Planet Hollywood, as well as a colorful cocktail in a candy shop goblet.

Schroeder had a massive King Kong sundae placed in front of her as the group sang “Happy Birthday” to her—but baby Hartford seemed the most interested in the sugary banana split and donut topped ice cream dessert.

New moms Schroeder and Cartwright also played with their babies in front of an oversized aquarium in the restaurant. Later, babies Hartford and Cruz were pictured having a “diaper party” as they had their diapers changed at the hotel.

Cartwright previously teased the trip during an appearance on the “Girls Night With Alexis Waters” podcast. On the June 21, 2021 podcast, Cartwright revealed that she and Taylor were going to Las Vegas with Schroeder and Clark and admitted that she never thought she’d be one of those moms who would take her baby to Sin City.

“But now I’m like. hell yeah, I’m taking my baby to Vegas! ” Cartwright said. “There’s so much to do other than gambling and stuff. So we’re excited. Stassi’s birthday is coming up so it will be an easy flight. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. We’re taking Cruz and Hartford and it’s gonna be so good.”

Schroeder’s Birthday Parties Were Regularly a Storyline on Vanderpump Rules

“Vanderpump Rules” fans know that Schroeder likes being the queen on her birthday, and it took her a while to share the day with fellow June 24th birthday girl, Ariana Madix. The former co-stars used to have dueling birthday bashes.

According to Bustle, Madix had a royal birthday bash several years ago that conflicted with Schroeder’s murder-themed birthday party, causing their friends to have to choose between the two. The two women finally decided to combine parties just in time for Schroeder’s 30th birthday.

In 2018, the two Bravo birthday girls got decked out for an ice queens theme complete with blue lipstick and super sparkly faces for their first-ever joint birthday bash and it was a fun night for all as Bravo’s cameras rolled.

Three years later, it’s more about babies than birthdays, and Bravo isn’t involved at all.

