‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Question Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Missed TV Appearances

Vanderpump Rules fans are questioning Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s recent missed TV appearances – and they are wondering if something is really wrong.

After skipping two other in-person events for Bravo, Katie appeared without Schwartz on “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday, December 14, with the explanation that her husband was dealing with a serious family issue. Host Andy Cohen addressed Schwartz’s absence by saying, “We wish that Schwartz could be here too, but he had a family emergency. So he is with them tonight, so we are sending our love always to him.”

But Katie did not fly to New York City to join Andy Cohen in the Bravo Clubhouse. Instead, she did a virtual WWHL cameo from her California home — and now, some fans think Schwartz was in the room with her, despite the fact that his family lives in Florida.

Fans Reacted to Katie Maloney’s Strange Solo Appearance on WWHL

In a lengthy thread on Reddit, fans speculated about the events for Bravo that Schwartz – and his wife – have missed in recent weeks.

“They have missed several in-person events for Bravo,” one fan noted. “Tom’s was a ‘family emergency,’ which I feel like would’ve been out already, but yet he filmed WWHL and the Reunion from his house? Same with Katie getting sick the morning of…”

“Super weird because he posted in his insta stories yesterday with Katie, sitting next to her at their home…but his whole family lives in Florida. Why wouldn’t he just join the zoom interview for WWHL?” another asked.

Several fans felt that Schwartz was sitting in the room with Katie during her “Watch What Happens Live” appearance.

“I think he was definitely at the house the way she kept staring off to the side,” one Redditor wrote.

“Right! It was obvious that he was there in the room. Super weird,” another agreed.

“After the question about the ring on the string. she instinctively turned her head and (imo) stared at him. she tried to play it off but I’m convinced she was looking at someone. it had to be him,” another commenter noted.

Some fans felt Schwartz simply “chickened out” on appearing on WWHL because he didn’t want to answer for his behavior on “Vanderpump Rules” this season. But others were truly concerned that Schwartz is struggling with addiction or other serious issues. Some fans also thought that Schwartz looked ”bad’ this season on the Bravo reality show.

When another fan suggested that Katie could be pregnant and doesn’t want to announce it yet, another wrote, “That would explain canceling the in-person stuff, but not necessarily the Schwartz missing stuff.”

Others noted that Katie has limited the comments on her social media posts and also limited who can follow her on Twitter.

Schwartz Has Missed 3 In-Person Events over the Past 2 Weeks & Katie Has Missed 2

The “Watch What Happens Live” spot was the third in-person event that Schwartz has missed over the past two weeks. On December 3, Schwartz and his wife taped the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion from home instead of joining their castmates on a Los Angeles soundstage, per Bravo Insider. Katie later explained that she got sick on the morning of the reunion.

The two were also scheduled to appear on “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday, Dec. 7, following that night’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” according to a listing shared by My TV Tonight. But at the last minute, they were replaced by Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, who joined Cohen in-studio in New York City that night.

And now, with Cohen’s comment that Schwartz couldn’t be with them on the December 14 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” that makes three in-person events that Schwartz has missed — although he has been posting videos on his Instagram story that appear to be taken from his home.

