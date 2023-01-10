The 3 Biggest Bombshells From the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer

The trailer for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” has been released by Bravo and fans are still processing. After a fairly long hiatus, Bravo has revealed that the new season will kick off on February 8, 2023.

The trailer kicks off with a toast between Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. The two split just months before filming began but had decided to stay friends. “To us,” Maloney says, as she holds up her glass to Schwartz’s.

“To us maintaining a good friendship. I’m proud of us. We’re a divorce success story,” Schwartz says. The music then leads into some major storylines and big bombshells that fans will see play out throughout the season.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Katie Maloney Calls Tom Schwartz a ‘Drunk’

While things appear to start off really good between Maloney and Schwartz, their relationship hits a major rough patch at some point during the season. The edit shows Schwartz making out with co-star Raquel Leviss — and Maloney reacts.

“I never had hatred for you but now I do,” she tells her ex-husband. “You’re pathetic. I think you’re a drunk. And I think you’re a loser,” Maloney continues.

“This does not affect me at all,” he responds — though it’s unclear what the edit may have cut out.

Their relationship post-divorce is expected to be a storyline throughout season 10, as this marks the first time since the show’s inception that the two aren’t an item.

2. Raquel Leviss Makes Out With Tom Schwartz & Oliver Saunders

Raquel Leviss is going to have more of a central role on season 10 — and she will be getting herself into some trouble, by the looks of things. In addition to kissing Schwartz, Leviss’ hook-up with Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders is also confirmed in the trailer; the two are seen locking lips in one clip.

Lastly, it appears as though Leviss’ date with SUR manager Peter Madrigal also made the cut. The two are seen sitting across from one another at a table, enjoying some white wine.

Leviss isn’t the only one who will be trying things out with new guys, either. Both Lala Kent and Maloney will both have new guys featured on the show.

3. James Kennedy May Not Be Sober & Lala Kent Said They ‘Hooked Up’

In May 2022, sources told InTouch Weekly that Kennedy was drunk while at an event in Atlantic City. Throughout the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 trailer, it seems that Kennedy is back to his party boy ways, and that could mean that he’s not sober.

At one point in the trailer, Kennedy’s girlfriend tells him that she likes him better when he’s “not drinking.” The camera shows various shots of Kennedy with a drink in his hand during the clip. Though Kennedy does say that he thinks his girlfriend Ally Lewber is the one, it seems the two may go through their own ups and downs as the season progresses.

To make things even more complicated, Kent says that she and Kennedy “hooked up.” Though the timeline is unclear, the trailer is edited to make fans think that Kent and James got together after her split from Randall Emmett in October 2021.

At one point, Lewber says that she’s not comfortable with her boyfriend and Kent alone together.

