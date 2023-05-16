‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ladies Tease Major New Collab Ahead of Season 10 Finale

Three stars from “Vanderpump Rules” have a new partnership—and it sounds like it is a golden opportunity.

In several teasers posted to Instagram, veteran bar stars Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, and Lala Kent teased that they have partnered with Uber for a new spin on Shay’s decade-old pop song, “Good as Gold.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The “Vanderpump Rules” Stars Posted Photos From the Session

In a post on her Instagram story on May 15, 2023, Shay posed wearing a pink sequined crop-top pantsuit captioned with, “Just when you thought I was a one-hit wonder…” along with hashtags #GoodasGold #UberOne @Ubereats #Uberpartner.”

Other pics showed her with Madix and Kent, who were also both wearing sparkly outfits, and they posed in front of a microphone in a recording booth. Kent posted a photo of herself in a recording studio control desk, with the caption, “My girls killed this new track.”

According to E! News, the trio teamed up for a commercial for Uber One that features Shay’s song “Good as Gold.” The commercial is set to drop just in time for the highly-anticipated “Vanderpump Rules” finale on May 17, 2023, according to Page Six.

The ad is not the only thing the Bravo stars have cooking with Uber. There is also merch they’ve collaborated on, including a shirt that says “1-800-BOYS-LIE” and a hoodie with Kent’s “Send it to Darrell” phrase. Both items can be purchased on the Uber Eats app, with proceeds going to the Alexandria House Women’s Shelter.

While the new ad has not dropped as of this writing, Uber One’s recent ads have been music-based. A May 2023 ad starred Diddy as he looked for a hit jingle for the subscription-based Uber offering.

Lala Kent & Ariana Madix Can Both Sing

Play

Bravo Vanderpump Rules x Like a Boss Promo Choreography by Alexandra Hulme 2020-01-14T02:28:49Z

Fans know that Shay has a musical resume—in addition to “Good as Gold,” she has recorded several songs, and in 2020 she made waves for the risqué music video she shot with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Brett Caprioni. The song was called “One More Time” and her NSFW shoot was featured on the eighth season of “Vanderpump Rules.’

Kent has also released some singles, including her 2017 song, “Boy,” “4 U,” and more.

In 2020, Shay and Kent collaborated to record the title song for the Tiffany Haddish movie “Like a Boss,” per BravoTV.com. Shay later said she would love to collab with Kent again, maybe even on a song with music written by their VPR co-star, DJ James Kennedy.

As for Madix, she doesn’t have any singles out, but has appeared in several music videos, including Yung Gravy’s “Oops” and Best Coast’s “Everything’s Changed.”

But it turns out she does have a really good singing voice. Before their messy breakup, her now ex-partner, Tom Sandoval, told Bravo’s Daily Dish that he hoped to get Madix on stage with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras. “I’d love to get her up there to sing a song at some point, because she’s got such a great voice,” Sandoval said. “Ariana can sing — she’s got some pipes on her.”

Fans have heard snippets of her voice. In 2021, Madix performed the holiday song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” as Sandoval played guitar.

And following her split from Sandoval, Madix was recorded singing a karaoke version of Alannis Morissette’s “Hand in My Pocket” while on a trip to Scotland, per TMZ.

