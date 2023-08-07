‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Spills on Big Offer She Received From Bravo

A former “Vanderpump Rules” star turned down an offer for her own reality show. Vail Bloom, who was a cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” in season 3, opened up in a recent interview to reveal that her short time on the show impressed producers.

Bloom, 40, is an actress with credits on “Castle,” “The Young & the Restless” and more, per IMDb, but following her short stint on VPR, producers wanted her to keep things real.

“They offered me my own reality show at Bravo, but I said no,” she said on the “Soap Opera Digest” podcast on July 28, 2023. “I don’t want to be ‘Vail Bloom.’ I need a script. It’s much more comfortable playing someone else than playing yourself on television. And that didn’t even feel like playing myself.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Vail Bloom Revealed She Didn’t Really Work at SUR, the Restaurant Featured on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Three years after leaving her Emmy-nominated role as Heather Stevens on “The Young & the Restless,” Bloom appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” episodes in 2014 and 2015, where she was introduced as “the newest SURver.”

But while speaking on the “Soap Opera Digest” podcast, the actress hinted that the reality show was more of an “acting” job for her. In the interview, Bloom revealed that a producer that she knew approached her when she was hanging out at SUR and asked her if she wanted to join the show to shoot scenes “from a more traditional theatrical point of view” as well as “feign innocence and genuinely ask questions” when drama would come up with the rest of the cast.

“I wasn’t actually a host,” Bloom admitted of her portrayal as a hostess at SUR. “I didn’t get a paycheck from SUR, I got a paycheck from the production company.”

Bloom did confirm that the other cast members, which included Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute were “authentic” with their antics on the show.

Bloom didn’t disclose what she was paid for her appearances on “Vanderpump Rules.” But on the July 27, 2023, episode of her podcast “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute dished that the regular cast members earned very little in the early seasons of the show. “We had very little in our bank account,” she said, “It was $5,000 and if we became a primary, we got an additional $5,000.”

Bloom exited “Vanderpump Rules” after one season.

Vail Bloom Said She Has No Regrets About Her Short Time on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While she admitted that TV wasn’t for her, Bloom had no regrets about her short stint on the Bravo hit. In an interview with Soap Hub, she admitted that there used to be a “stigma” about actors who did reality TV. “Back when I did it, you have to be brave,” she said. “There was a stigma back then.”

But she added, “My experience on the show was fine. … I felt safe, but I got out of there as soon as possible.”

In 2023, Bloom returned to playing Heather on “The Young & the Restless” after a long hiatus.

Had she stayed on “Vanderpump Rules,” Bloom could have kicked off the show’s baby boom. According to BravoTV.com, Bloom has two small children, the second of which was born in 2020 just one year before Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright all became first-time moms.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Shuts Down Rumor About RHOBH Storyline