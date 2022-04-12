‘Vanderpump Valley’? Blind Claims New Spinoff With OG Cast Gets Green Light

The future of “Vanderpump Rules” has not yet been revealed by Bravo, but it seems as though there may be something brewing at the network.

There have been rumors that the show was going to be canceled, especially because Bravo has not yet renewed the series for a 10th season. There have also been plenty of rumors about former cast members previously fired by the network getting a second chance and returning for a revival. Another batch of rumors suggests that the show will be getting at least one spinoff that will follow the lives of the OG cast members as they navigate the world without working at Lisa Vanderpump’s eatery, SUR.

In March 2022, a blind sent in to DeuxMoi claimed that there was a spinoff in the works and that Lala Kent was doing to be a star.

“Word on the street is that this popular Bravo spinoff is getting the axe, despite two main characters splitting. But due to another network crossover, they’ve learned that it’s smart to play one character on a new show — still in planning mode, but the lead atm is a certain mistress (new mom) done wrong,” the blind read.

Flash forward a few weeks, and there seems to be even more to it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumors of a Spinoff Kicked Into High Gear After Kent’s Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Lala Kent, who was still starring on “Vanderpump Rules,” made an appearance on the April 11, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” Shortly after the episode aired, fans started talking about Kent being introduced as the star of “Vanderpump Valley.”

Just after a commercial break, host Andy Cohen reintroduces Kent and uses “Vanderpump Valley” instead of “Vanderpump Rules,” which set off plenty of speculation. Within hours, there were blinds about a new VPR spinoff by that name.

“#RHONY isn’t the only show to be rebooted,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails on April 12, 2022, read. “After a disaster of a season Bravo are rebooting the once triumphant Vanderpump Rules franchise. The plan is simple for the network. Rest the OG show for a year, and give Leva Boneparte’s Southern Charm spin off the time slot. The second part of the plan is to launch ‘Vanderpump Valley,’ a spin off starring the OG couples and fan favorites as they navigate their lives as adults and no longer Sur employees,” the blind continued.

“This has already been green-lit,” the anonymous source shared. The source went on to say that VPR isn’t canceled but will be completely recast and brought back in 2023. The show is rumored to then follow the lives of bartenders and servers who work at PUMP.

Another Blind Suggests the VPR OGs Are in Talks to Get Their Own Show

If you follow Jax Taylor on social media, you’ve probably heard him say that he’s working on getting his family back on television in some way, shape, or form. Turns out, that may actually be happening.

Another blind sent in to Bravo and Cocktails claims that the OG members of “Vanderpump Rules” could be getting their own spinoff.

“So, word is that Shah’s isn’t the only spin-off in the works. There’s another one that is being talked about. You had a blind about a certain canceled bar star. It’s unclear if they network would take the flack and bring her back but this spin-off is definitely focused on where this crew is NOW in their lives,” the blind read.

“So much has changed and they know the old format with this crew just won’t cut it. Don’t be shocked if you here [sic] the bar crew gets their own show,” the anonymous source continued.

Although there hasn’t been any kind of confirmation, it seems like Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and their daughter Hartford, will be included in the spinoff, as will Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their son Cruz. The show may also star Lala Kent and her daughter, Ocean, and Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and their daughter, Summer.

