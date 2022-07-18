Bravo Star Admits to False Info About Her Airing on TV

Many “Southern Charm” fans’ eyebrows were raised after hearing comments from new main cast member Venita Aspen in the June 30 episode of season 8.

In a confessional interview in the second episode of the season, the influencer opened up about her work on social media and made a comment suggesting that she made seven figures a month on Instagram. The Bravo star, who has over 88,000 followers on Instagram, said during the episode that she could make over a million dollars in a month if she got “the right deals.”

“It’s wild how much money you can make as an influencer,” she shared. “I don’t think people understand the hard work that goes into the backend of being an influencer.”

Aspen Said Her Comments Were Taken Out of Context & It Might Be Possible to Make 7 Figures in a Year, Not a Month

Her comments confused a lot of fans who thought the amount of money didn’t line up with the size of her following. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Aspen set the record straight and said, “They took that out of context.” She added, “That is kicking me in my a** right now.”

The influencer and model shared that she could possibly “make seven figures a year on Instagram, which is still pretty wild.” She said what’s important is to “stay consistent” and working with brands that “you actually like to use.” That way she said it’s easier to post about them and speak about them daily in a more sincere way.

In the same interview, Aspen opened up about joining “Southern Charm” and described the process as “pretty wild.” She explained, “I’ve had a lot more people come out of the woodwork being like, ‘I’ve been following you for the last seven years, and it’s so cool to see your growth and now see that you’re on TV,’ and, like, kind of really setting the standard for a lot of people, which is wild.”

Fans Were Confused by Aspen’s Remarks in the Episode & Many Commented on Her Apparent Claim

Many fans took to Reddit to wonder about Aspen’s finances after she made the comment in the second episode of season 8. “Venita said she can make 7 figures in a month as an influencer… How much money are brands paying influencers to do things besides post on Instagram… if it’s mostly Instagram, I can’t see how this adds up,” one person asked.

One person replied, “Maybe she includes the cents as digits? So, like $10,000.00?” Another said, “She’s a liar.” One person wrote, “There’s no way that’s true.” Someone commented, “I strongly doubt she’s bringing in millions monthly with under 100k followers. She’s a bit boastful I’m noticing.” Someone else said, “Even if she said she made 7 figures in a year I would be suspicious but in a month just sounds like some far flung fantasy.”

One person wrote, “She wouldn’t be on this show if she was making $12M a year.” Another pointed out, “I thought she said some influencers can pull 7 figured a month.. suggesting that’s why she keeps doing it? Maybe I misheard though.”

