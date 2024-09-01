Bravo Star’s Daughter Says She Was Once Told She’d Be ‘Dead in 2 Months’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter, Briana Culberson, opened up about her past health issues.

Reality Blurb reported that Culberson shared details about her health with her social media followers in an Instagram post. In the caption of the post, the mother of four said she felt her accomplishments were minimized by an unnamed individual.

“Last night while celebrating one of my greatest achievements someone said to me ‘must be nice! 😒’. Completely overwhelming me with a feeling of disregard for all of my struggles and hard work,” wrote Culberson.

She then seemed to reference her Lupus diagnosis, writing, “In 2016 I was told I’d be ‘dead in 2 months.'”

“I was labelled with a long list of medical diagnoses and was in a tornado of medical hell,” continued Culberson.

She also stated that she “started to change SOME things in 2017.”

“But I was still terribly unhealthy and unable to avoid being admitted to the hospital,” wrote Culberson.

In addition, Culberson wrote, “Some people and some things came into my life during a desperate time in 2021.”

“I honestly cannot believe the life that has been brought back into my body and soul. I never thought this level of healing was possible for ME,” stated Culberson in the post’s caption.

Culberson also suggested she has difficulty remembering the height of her health issues.

“I am still working through how to share my journey because some days it’s still a blur for me. But I hang out daily in my stories and posts to try to paint the picture for my everyday life working towards physical and emotional healing,” wrote Culberson.

Vicki Gunvalson Opened up About Her Health Issues in August 2024

Gunvalson and her boyfriend, Michael Smith, opened up about her recent health issues in the August 25 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.” According to Gunvalson, she was misdiagnosed as having a sinus infection. However, it was later determined that she had pneumonia and sepsis.

Gunvalson gave an update on her health in an August 30 Instagram post. The upload featured a picture of her and Smith sitting on a plane together.

“Doctor approved me to head to PV to rest and check out the renovation. Thank you everyone who has sent me well wishes and prayers. I’m on the uphill climb. Nothing like recovering with those sunsets🤍,” wrote Gunvalson in the post’s caption.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Filming RHOC Season 18

In the August 15 episode of “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Gunvalson discussed her brief appearances on the 18th season of RHOC. She noted that she stopped being a full-time RHOC star in 2020. She said she returned to film a few episodes of RHOC season 18 because she wanted to support her friend Shannon Beador after her September 2023 DUI arrest.

Gunvalson also said she was offered money to film RHOC season 18 episodes.

In addition, she suggested that she wished she could be a full-time cast member on RHOC again. She said, however, that she “would rather be on a little bit than not at all.”

Briana Culberson Spoke About Exiting RHOC in 2018

While speaking to The Daily Dish in August 2023, Culberson discussed appearing on RHOC, which premiered in 2006, alongside her mother. As fans are aware, Gunvalson joined the Bravo series during its first season.

Culberson said that she was not overly eager to film the show. However, she agreed to do it for her mother’s sake.

“I didn’t want to be recognizable or anything. I think I’m too simple for that. My mom, on the other hand, just absolutely loved it. [I] had to do it. It was a family decision,” said Culberson to the publication.

During the August 2023 interview, Culberson also noted that she chose to leave RHOC in 2018. She explained that her husband “was deployed” in the military causing her “to take a leave of absence from work because he was gone for eight months at a time.”

“So we were all over the place, and in my head I was like, ‘I really don’t want to add the stress of trying to teach toddlers to be on their absolute best behavior because cameras are in the house’ … They were already going through so much,” said Culberson.

She suggested, however, that she would consider making a reality television comeback.