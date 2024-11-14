‘Real Housewives’ OG Thinks Tamra Judge Should Be Fired From Orange County

One of the original cast members of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has shared who she’d fire from the show. In an interview with Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Vicki Gunvalson said she’d “get rid of Tamra” Judge.

“What changes would you make if you’re in charge, you’re producing next season,” Lewis asked Gunvalson, who starred as a guest on season 18. He asked Gunvalson who she would keep and who she would fire.

“I mean, I love Jen. I think Jen was a great cast. Her and I are close. I don’t know where the producers are at with when is enough enough of a person, so if it’s 10 seasons or 12 seasons, I don’t know,” Gunvalson began, adding that she’s a fan of Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

When pressed by Lewis again, Gunvalson was clear in her response.

“Well, I would definitely get rid of Tamra,” Gunvalson responded. “It’s not because I’m not on and she is. I just think enough is enough and everybody I talk to say it’s too much with her. She’s always in people’s stuff, but she doesn’t want anybody in her stuff, so I like everybody on the show. I don’t want to call names out because then they’re gonna call me and text me,” she said.

Judge joined the cast of RHOC on season 3 and parted ways with the series after season 14. She was brought back in a full-time role on season 17.

Many Fans Feel That Tamra Judge Won’t Be Asked to Return for Season 19

Gunvalson isn’t the only person who thinks that Judge should be let go from the cast.

In a Reddit thread that was started on August 10, 2024, one RHOC fan suggested that Judge was on thin ice.

“I am extremely bored watching Tamra this season. Totally ignoring any ethical/moral issues with her that many fans have, she is simply boring to watch because it’s SO clearly fake. Every single scene,” the OP wrote.

Dozens of comments followed with almost all fans agreeing that Judge needs to go.

“Tamra and JJ can go. They’re both so basic and Tamra is trashy and just trying to keep the job, not have any real relationships with anyone. I don’t think Shannon is on the right path yet but Tamra’s berating her certainly isn’t going to get her there,” one person wrote.

“I used to be a big Tamra fan but she has lost me. She is not a good person,” someone else said.

Tamra Judge Reacted to People Calling for Her to Be Fired

Judge addressed some of the chatter on the August 27, 2024, episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

“It is what it is, but it’s not always a good feeling. But somebody asked, you know, ‘how do you feel about viewers hating on villains, and one of them fired.’ Well, I’m a perfect example. They wanted me gone, they wanted me gone. I’m the truth teller. I’m not a {expletive} villain,” she said elsewhere in the podcast.

“I will tell you the truth. Maybe my delivery isn’t as sweet as pie, but you know what, that’s how I am. That’s how I’m wired, and I don’t sugarcoat {expletive},” she added.

“I just do my {expletive}. So I get fired and people wanted me fired. And then everybody was up in arms bring her back. They can’t bring me back. And then they’re like, oh god, she’s so mean, fire her,” Judge said.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives’ OG Steps Out With New Man 8 Months After Ending Engagement