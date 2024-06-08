Victoria Lee Robinson Addresses Billie Lee’s ‘Lies’ About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson set the record straight on “lies” she claimed were told by Sandoval’s former friend Billie Lee.

On June 7, 2024, Robinson and Sandoval’s close friend Kyle Chan made an appearance on the “Up and Adam” YouTube channel to address allegations that Lee made about Robinson on her podcast, “Billie & the Kid.”

Speaking with host Adam Newell, Robinson shut down Lee’s claims that she parties all the time, slurs her words, and doesn’t hold a job. The model explained that she suffers from a speech impediment and memory loss after being involved in a serious car accident.

“Whenever I get very nervous or anxious or anything I do slip on my words,” Robinson explained. “I don’t do drugs. It has nothing to do with anything like that. So that’s actually, like, very triggering and upsetting to me to hear.”

“For you to say I don’t work,” Robinson added. “Do you know what I do all day? I take care of my dad.”

Robinson went on to explain that her dad suffers from swelling in his brain and now lives with her so she can care for him. “My dad is a very sensitive subject with me,” she said. “So it’s like, to say that I can’t get a job…. I actually just was working on, like, castings yesterday. I’m still doing stuff on the side.”

“I’m not coming for money,” she added of her relationship with Sandoval. “I worked my [expletive] off to get where I am and I took a break.”

Robinson and Chan also claimed that Lee tried to isolate Sandoval from them by telling lies about both of them to each other. The duo also alleged that Lee asked Sandoval to “give” her a baby and that the “Vanderpump Rules” star was “flattered” over being asked to be a sperm donor for a surrogate but became upset after Lee told people it was definitely happening.

Robinson, 31, has been dating Sandoval, 41, since February 2024. He split from his ex Ariana Madix is March 2023 after his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss was uncovered.

Billie Lee Made Serious Allegations About Tom Sandoval’s Behavior Following His Scandoval Spiral

On the June 5, 2024 “Billie and the Kid” podcast, Lee made some disturbing allegations about Sandoval while talking to guest Jo Wenberg. While explaining why she’s no longer friends with Sandoval, Lee claimed that the bar owner had been sober for a long time but started drinking again when he began dating Robinson. Lee alleged that Sandoval began to miss work meetings because he always felt sick.

“I noticed a lot of alarming things, especially how the house was a mess all the time,” Lee alleged. “There were drugs laying around everywhere and it was just a very dark time. And he was like just always depressed, they were fighting all the time.”

“They would sleep all day long and then at 5 o’clock, they would crawl out of bed,” she said later. “Vampire, but on another level.”

Lee explained that she was so concerned about Sandoval’s well-being that she set up an intervention for him with other worried friends, including Chan. While Sandoval was a no-show, Robinson became upset that she was not consulted about the meeting, Lee claimed.

Lee also alleged that Robinson “demanded” for all of Madix’s belongings to be moved out of the primary bedroom in the Valley Village house she still co-owns with Sandoval. “She just really wanted to let people know that she was in this relationship and that she was in this house,” Lee alleged. “She wants all of Ariana’s stuff out. And so they moved her stuff, and I was so upset and bothered by that.”

In a set of fiery Instagram stories, Robinson issued an angry response to Lee’s comments. Robinson wrote on Instagram: “In response to the outrageous lies with the recent Billie and Jo podcast. Absolute lies, Response with the TRUTH coming soon.”

In a second post, the model added, “But first let me make something VERY clear. I have never and would never touch belongings that aren’t mine nor have I suggested to do so. I have nothing but respect for Ariana and it’s not my place to get involved. Girls, shoot your shot at staying relevant with your lies and made-up stories but the truth will come out soon enough.”

On “Up and Adam,” Newell asked Robinson if she moved Madix’s belongings out of her bedroom.

“Absolutely not,” Robinson said. “No, that is not my place. I respect their relationship that they had, I respect Ariana. I would never want anyone touching my belongings if I were in that position or any position.”

She continued, “I have not touched any of Ariana’s things. I would not do that, so let’s just make that very clear. That is a bold statement, a lie. Also that is a conversation that her and I never even had.”

Robinson said she has not spoken to Lee since March 25.

Billie Lee Responded to Victoria Lee Robinson’s Claims

Lee posted multiple videos about the situation ahead of Robinson and Chan’s “Up and Adam” interview. She first responded in an Instagram video to ask Robinson, “Staying relevant? Girl you’re so desperate you’re dating Tom Sandoval. Like, what? Like, when‘s the last time you worked?”

“Tom wanted me to get her assistant, because I hired him two,” Lee continued. “And I’m like, ‘What does she do? She sleeps all day and parties all night.’ That girl hasn’t worked in years. She got like one small little gig and he was like ‘Oh Victoria is finally working.’ The girl barely works. She can’t hold a job. She can barely hold a conversation.”

Lee claimed that Sandoval wanted to hire an assistant for Robinson to force her to get out of bed in the morning and be “productive.” ‘That clearly didn’t work out,” she said.

“Girl I can go on and on and on,” Lee warned. “She best shut her [expletive] mouth because I have some [expletive] to say if you really want to go there.”

Lee acknowledged that Robinson was “right about one thing.”

“She didn’t touch anything [in Madix’s room],” Lee admitted. “She had Josh [Tom’s assistant] hire movers to come move all of Ariana’s stuff. She’s right. She didn’t physically do anything for sure. But it was her decision.”

On June 7, 2024, Lee posted to her Instagram stories to promise that she will issue a final response to Robinson and Chan’s claims. She added that she is “still unpacking” everything that was alleged on the lengthy “Up and Adam” podcast but that she will bring “receipts” to prove her side of the story.