Tom Sandoval’s New Girlfriend Defends His Exes in Social Media Post

Tom Sandoval ’s girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson does not want to be compared to any of his ex-girlfriends—even if the comparisons are complimentary towards her.

In an Instagram comment on Sandoval’s post Emmy Awards ceremony photos, Robinson asked fans to be respectful to her man’s exes.

Sandoval was in two long relationships during his time on fellow “Vanderpump Rules,” first with Kristen Doute and later with Ariana Madix. His nearly 10-year relationship with Madix ended in March 2023 amid Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with former co-star Rachel Leviss. He began dating Robinson, who works as a model, in early 2024.

Victoria Lee Robinson Asked Fans Not to Compare Her to Women From Sandoval’s Past

On September 8, Sandoval shared photos from his appearance at the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. In a slideshow of photos and video, he posed with Robinson at the awards ceremony. Another video showed Robinson giggling as she stretched out in a car to avoid wrinkling her dress. Another photo showed the couple posing on the red carpet. Sandoval also shared a clip of the two singing the Limp Bizkit song “Break Stuff.”

Fans had a big reaction to the post—and to the sighting of Robinson.

“What an upgrade brother! 👑,” one commenter wrote.

“STUNNING COUPLE ~ 1000% UPGRADE ❤️,” another agreed.

Others told Sandoval his new girlfriend is “hot.”

“I’m not gonna get on here and drag down your ex, but your girlfriend is beautiful!” another wrote.

“Damn, nice trade in! 👏👏👏,” chimed in another.

“Absolutely 100% upgrade…. And they’re in a happy, loving, fun loving and carefree relationship and that is everything,” another follower added.

Robinson hit the comment section after seeing some of the comments about her being an “upgrade.”

“I just want to note that I appreciate all the sweet comments but as a girls girl, if we cannot compare me to women in his past,” Robinson wrote. “ALL women are beautiful in their own way. It’s not nice or respectful to ever compare. When in our personal lives we are trying to move on from the past. Thank you for the support but let’s end these comparing comments. Let’s build EVERY woman up! 🩷🩷🩷”

Some commenters commended Robinson for speaking up.

“I’m really glad you said this,” one follower wrote to the model. “Those comments are misogynistic, dehumanizing, and degrading to you as well. You’re not a ‘trade-in’ or ‘upgrade’ as if you were a car. You’re a woman and so are all of Tom’s ex’s. 💕”

Victoria Lee Robinson Said She Respects Ariana Madix

Sandoval has said some not-so-nice things about Madix. On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 finale, titled “Plot Twist,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner called his ex “performative” and “lazy.”

But Robinson has been careful about what she’s said about Madix. During an interview on “Up and Adam Live!,” Robinson said she has mad respect for Madix. “I respect the relationship that they had. I respect Ariana,” she said.

When asked if she has ever met Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, Robinson replied, “I’ve walked past her in passing at the premiere. We just walked past each other but I’ve never met her.”

“No hard feelings against Ariana at all. I don’t know her,” she added.