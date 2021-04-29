VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Sneak Peek

“Vanderpump Rules” is back! “Vanderpump Rules” took a break in summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was just a short break after all. The Bravo series will begin filming season 9 in early May.

As for the cast, fans can expect to see many familiar faces. Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss are all returning. Newcomer and fan favorite Dayna Kathan announced earlier this month she will not be coming back.

The cast has also grown with future SURvers. Both current cast members Kent and Shay have recently welcomed their first children. Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, welcomed a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett. Her former bff Shay and her boyfriend Brock Davies welcomed a baby girl as well a few weeks later, named Summer Moon Honey Davies.

Shortly after announcing the exciting “Vanderpump Rules” return, Bravo released a short sneak peek clip released during an episode of Vanderpump’s dinner party series, “Overserved.” In the clip, as seen above, cast members Schwartz, Maloney, Kent, and Emmett were shown hanging out and talking about the Schwartz’ lack of a pregnancy amid the recent “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom, with Maloney telling her husband maybe he should get his “sperm tested.” The conversation took an even more awkward turn as Kent asked Schwartz if he sleeps without pants on, then announced that her man is a “free baller.”

Fans Seem Nervous for the New Season

The restaurants will look a little different, as they have all adjusted due to COVID-19 protocols. The super popular Bravo series first premiered in 2013 and has been a hit ever since. The show follows former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump as she manages her various restaurants and employees. This season may also look a little different, as Sandoval and Schwartz will focus more on their partnership at Tom Tom than bartending at SUR.

The changes in scenery will be an interesting an adjustment, and many fans have noticed that. After Bravo released the clip, many fans argued that it seemed a little, “staged.” “Why does this seem extremely staged? More so than normal I mean,” one person asked.

“Because the only people left aren’t really that good of friends outside the show so these interactions are very much forced.,” another added. “Everyone that got booted are the real group of friends.”

“Damn this looks forced as hell,” another viewer agreed. “This does not bode well,” a fourth “Vanderpump Rules” viewer chimed in.

The Cast Is Experiencing a Major Shakeup After Multiple Firings

The cast has also had some major shakeups. Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni will all not be returning to season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules.” Schroeder, Doute, Boyens, and Caprioni were all fired shortly after season 8 aired.

Former cast member Faith Stowers came forward and said Schroeder and Doute reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with, Bravo said at the time. One week after Stowers made these revelations, Bravo fired Schroeder and Doute. Schroeder’s husband Clark will also not return. In addition, newcomers Boyens and Caprioni were also fired when past racist tweets resurfaced.

In addition to all the other cast members who got the boot, original cast member Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright announced they would not be returning to “Vanderpump Rules” last December.

