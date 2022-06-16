VPR Alum Talks Growing Her Family: ‘I Miss Being Pregnant’

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor welcomed their son, Cruz, in April 2021. While recording a June 2022 episode of the “Betches Mom” podcast, Cartwright shared that her birthing experience “was wonderful.”

“I would do it all over again in a heartbeat,” said the mother of one.

The former Bravo personality also shared that she would like to have another child in the near future.

“I miss being pregnant now. After he hit his first birthday I was kind of like he’s not a baby anymore. And he’s walking around and he’s just like this person now and I’m like what is going on? He’s not a little baby, he’s a teenager already. So I’m definitely ready for another one soon,” said the 33-year-old.

She then noted that she lost a significant amount of weight after partnering with the company Jenny Craig in January 2022.

“I worked hard to get this body back, I’m going to enjoy it for a second, I want my kids close enough in age where they can go to school together and be friends together and not hate each other too much,” said Cartwright with a laugh.

She also revealed that she would like to have three children, while her husband only wants two.

“If we have another boy, we’re going to try for a girl and he’ll just have to deal with that,” stated the former reality television star.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Being Compared to Her Former Co-Stars While Pregnant

During a May 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Cartwright explained she felt frustrated during her pregnancy because she was “so closely compared to [her] former castmates” Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay, who also had their children in 2021.

“They look freaking amazing and I’m so glad that happened for them, but that did not happen for me and that does not happen for most women. So I’m glad I’m able be an open book about my story and my process because I know a lot of other women are going to like have the exact same story as me,” said Cartwright.

She then claimed “paparazzi was waiting outside just to get bad pictures of [her]” following the birth of Cruz.

“I’m just like I just had a human being like I did the most amazing thing I’ve ever done in my entire life and I just wish there wasn’t so much pressure on women especially to lose the weight so fast right after birth because it’s just not realistic for so many of us,” stated the reality television personality.

Brittany Cartwright Uploaded a Picture of Her Son on Mother’s Day

On May 8, 2022, Cartwright took to Instagram to celebrate Mother’s Day. The picture showed the 33-year-old holding her son while smiling brightly.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful Momma’s out there!! 💐 So blessed to be a mother to this sweet sweet boy. 💝,” read the caption of the post.

Cartwright’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Kristen Doute flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Happy Mother’s Day I love you and cruzy soooo much,” wrote Doute.

