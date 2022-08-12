VPR Alum Teases Return to Television: ‘Something’s Maybe Brewing’

Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright exited the Bravo series following its eighth season, which premiered in 2020. During an August 2022 interview on the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast, Cartwright teased that she and her husband may be returning to television in the near future.

“We are, fingers crossed, praying, praying, praying, that we’ll be back soon,” stated the mother of one.

Cartwright noted that this project is separate from “Vanderpump Rules.” She also shared that she and her husband filmed with their 16-month-old son, Cruz.

“Something’s maybe brewing. I can’t say 100 percent because you never know what will happen, we are in the beginning stages but we are filming stuff and we are getting there so knock on wood,” said Cartwright.

The former Bravo personality then noted that Taylor has written a children’s book about his father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away in 2017.

“Jax is working on a children’s book so that’s – it’s about how his father passed away so it’s kind of like being with your grandfather or what your dad taught you so that will be super, super cute soon for Jax,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” alum.

Jax Taylor Spoke About His Children’s Book in November 2021

Taylor spoke about his upcoming children’s book during a November 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, alongside his wife. He explained that he wrote the book as “kind of a like a love letter to [his] son about [his] father.”

“I’m really, really proud of it, it should be coming out the summer of 2022 and yeah, I worked really hard on it and we’re really excited about it. And like I said it’s just kind of like a love letter to my dad and the man he was and how I plan on raising my son like how my father raised me,” stated Taylor.

Taylor’s children’s book does not yet have a release date.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Jax Taylor in May 2022

During a May 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Cartwright acknowledged that Taylor did not have the best reputation while on “Vanderpump Rules.” She explained that she has always had a fondness for “bad boys,” but clarified he is currently a loving husband and father.

“Now he’s like an amazing husband and an amazing father and he’s like turned into this like dream guy and I’m very lucky,” said Cartwright.

She also stated that she did not intend to be a reality television star. As fans are aware, Cartwright joined the “Vanderpump Rules” cast during the show’s fourth season after meeting Taylor in Las Vegas.

“I was like okay we are probably not even going to talk after I go back home to Kentucky and we sure kept talking,” said Cartwright. “And now almost seven years – on the Fourth of July I’ll have lived in L.A. for seven years, which is absolutely insane. And I never imagined being on reality TV or any of that. I wanted to be a mom and be married my entire life but the whole TV aspect has been crazy but it’s such a blessing.”

