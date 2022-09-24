‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Teases Information About Cast Dynamic in Season 10

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” has officially wrapped production. “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared some information about the upcoming season during a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She revealed that she had to compartmentalize certain aspects of the show so that it does not interfere with her home life.

“I can count two times this season where I’ve said I’ve brought this home, it’s affecting me because you know, it’s our real lives, it’s our lives for real so it’s very hard to be like ‘I’m just going to go home now and not let it affect me,’” shared the mother of one.

She also asserted that “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 will “be a really great season.”

“I feel like I say that every year because you know, we’re there. We’re living it but at the end of the day there are people on the other end who are like well we can’t really show every single waking moment,” explained Kent.

The 32-year-old then teased that fans can expect drama among the show’s cast. She confirmed that the friend group’s dynamics have changed.

“This group is very resilient but there are things that I don’t know that people are going to come back from,” revealed the reality television personality.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Discussed the Show’s Upcoming Season in July 2022

Kent’s co-star Ariana Madix also discussed the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” during a July 2022 interview with E! News. She shared she was pleased to be on a series that has been on the air for a decade.

“Some of the most amazing shows of all time had ten seasons so it’s like really hard to believe that we are here. Dynamics have changed a lot, obviously relationships have changed off season and so everything is constantly changing around here,” stated Madix.

Tom Schwartz Spoke About How His Breakup From Katie Maloney Will Play Out in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Tom Schwartz shared similar comments about “Vanderpump Rules” having ten seasons while speaking to Extra TV in July 2022, alongside his co-star Tom Sandoval.

“It’s unreal like for anyone to get ever six seasons in this town from what I understand is a borderline miracle, it’s rare. And to get to do that with people I love and grow as a human, well not always grow sometimes devolve, to get to do that with a group of friends that I met here organically is very, very, very cool,” stated the 39-year-old.

During the Extra TV interview, Schwartz briefly spoke about his split from his estranged wife, Katie Maloney. As fans are aware, Maloney announced that she had filed for divorce from her castmate in March 2022. Schwartz hinted that fans will get an in-depth look at his breakup.

“Unfortunately, I let most of it hang out. I think all of it. I did. I wish I didn’t but that’s in the past now. We’ve talked about this many times. It’s like you go to therapy in front of millions of people, in the moment it’s painful but ultimately, long-term it’s therapeutic,” shared the Bravo personality.

