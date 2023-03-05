VPR Stars Criticize Tom Sandoval’s First Statement Regarding Cheating Reports

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix and her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, have split, as reported by TMZ. According to the publication, Madix broke up with the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner because she discovered he was “allegedly cheating” on her with “Vanderpump Rules” personality Raquel Leviss, who began starring in the series in 2017. On March 4, 2023, Sandoval took to Instagram to address the reports of his infidelity. In the post, the 39-year-old shared he understands why fans are upset with him. He asserted, however, that he does not want his family or friends, specifically Tom Schwartz, to suffer because of his behavior. He also apologized to Schwartz and their other Schwartz and Sandy’s business partners, as well as their employees who “have to suffer for [his] actions.”

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars reacted to Sandoval’s statement. For instance, Leviss’ ex-fiance James Kennedy posted a screenshot of the comment on his Instagram account. In the caption of the post, he noted that Sandoval did not mention Madix in his statement.

“Where’s Ariana Madix mentioned?! Make sure y’all unfollow this clown RIGHT NOW GO🤡 @tomsandoval1 #teamariana,” read the caption.

In the comments section, Kennedy also encouraged fans to unfollow Leviss on Instagram.

Kent also criticized Sandoval’s statement in a March 4 Instagram Story. She told Sandoval to “shut up” and encouraged the employees of Schwartz and Sandy’s to “abort mission.” The mother of one also inquired “where’s Ariana’s apology in this?”

“It’s called narcissism… & it’s terrifying,” wrote the “4 U” singer.

Katie Maloney shared similar comments on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Where’s the mention of hurting Ariana?! No apologies to her?”

Jeremy Madix Shared His Support for His Sister on Instagram

Us Weekly reported that Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix, did not hold back when sharing his thoughts about Sandoval following the reports that he had been unfaithful.

On March 3, Kennedy uploaded a screenshot of a TMZ report about Madix and Sandoval’s split. Jeremy flocked to the post’s comments section to criticize Leviss and Sandoval. He commented that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast are social climbers, asserting, “This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

“Toms a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy [sic] band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James. Sell out type lame s***. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?” stated the 30-year-old.

Lala Kent Has Been Vocal About Her Issues With Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval

Since reports of Madix’s breakup began circulating, Kent has used her Instagram Stories to publicly condemn Leviss and Sandoval. In a series of videos uploaded on March 3, the “Give Them Lala” author shared that Madix had given her permission to speak about the situation. She also noted that she usually does not “involved in the Instagram s*** but now [she is] activated.”

“I have a lot to say, you f*** with Ariana, you f*** with a gang of folk,” stated Kent.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.