How to Watch Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Online (2020-2021)

Tonight, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be co-hosting CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve online event as they ring in 2021. The event is called New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and it starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. Read on to learn all about the event and how to watch it online.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of CNN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of CNN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of CNN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen NYE Preview

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will start at 8 p.m. Eastern, live from Times Square. This is the fourth year that Cooper and Cohen have co-hosted. At 12:30 a.m. Eastern, they’ll hand over the show to Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon, who will host a countdown for the Central Time Zone viewers. Things will be a little different this year, since there’s not a public audience in Times Square this year.

CNN shared about the event in its press release: “Ringing in the new year together for the fourth time, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from New York City’s Times Square. Cooper and Cohen will help us say goodbye to 2020 and usher in 2021 on Thursday, December 31st starting at 8 pm ET. At 12:30 am ET, they will hand over to CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon, who will continue the celebration as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year. CNN encourages all to watch from the safety of their own homes, as there is no public audience for this in Times Square.

Cooper and Cohen will be live from Times Square where celebrations will be historic this year due to the pandemic. Unlike prior years which had large crowds of revelers, this year’s event will be closed to the public.

CNN performances and appearances will include John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, Leslie Jordan, Dulce Sloan, Desus & Mero, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi.

The program will also feature CNN’s Ana Cabrera, Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Gary Tuchman, and Bill Weir from locations around the world.

Viewers can participate live and share their New Year’s greetings using #CNNNYE, and CNN may feature them on the bottom ticker throughout the evening.”

The live stream will also be viewable on CNN’s home page and on CNN’s mobile app that’s available on both Android and iOS. You can also watch on CNNgo if you prefer that option.

