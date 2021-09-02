WATCH: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Trailer

“Vanderpump Rules” is back and serving up some serious drama!

#PumpRules is back! The new season begins on Sept. 28! pic.twitter.com/q5CbFOWbk8 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 2, 2021

The season nine trailer officially dropped on Thursday, September 2, and it promises plenty of drama, babies, parties, and more. “Vanderpump Rules” returns to Bravo Tuesday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET. The season nine cast includes Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett, and Lisa Vanderpump.

The trailer immediately teases many of the cast members explaining how they’ve grown as a person while quickly contradicting them with screaming matches, partying, and slams against one another.

There Will Be Babies!

As “Vanderpump Rules” fans know, the cast had quite a baby boom this year. Both Kent and Shay welcomed baby girls earlier this year, and the trailer highlights how they’ve adjusted to being new moms. “Becoming a mother did something to me,” Kent says in the beginning of the trailer. “I would say I’m pretty grown.”

The trailer also shows Shay holding her daughter Summer Moon Honey. She reveals that she’s the, “happiest she’s ever been,” but that doesn’t stop the drama. The trailer then skips to Kent telling Maloney-Schwartz that her now fiancé and baby daddy has two kids that she claims he, “hasn’t spoken” to in “four years.”

Shay also may be taking a step back from her partying days. At one dinner, Shay begins to cry and tells her friends, “I wanna go home to my baby, I don’t even wanna be here anymore.” On the other hand, Kent looks to still balance her feisty self with her more nurturing motherly side.

Sandoval & Schwartz Start a New Venture

In true “Vanderpump Rules” fashion, Tom and Tom are back and closer than ever. The two opened a bar with Vanderpump and her partners called TomTom in 2018, but it did have to temporarily close due to COVID-19. But it looks like that hasn’t stopped their determination!

The trailer shows Schwartz and Sandoval jumping around in a bar and declaring that they are opening a bar together. But the dream quickly fades away. In one scene, Maloney-Schwartz screams at Sandoval, “Listen to my f****** husband’s ideas!” She also tells him to, “get the f*** over it,” to which he responds, “f*** you for making me feel like a f****** psychopath.”

In another clip, Sandoval sits down with Vanderpump. “This is just a f****** fire waiting to explode,” Vanderpump tells him. Sandoval quickly responds, “It already has.”

Kent also notices the tension in one scene jokingly telling Schwartz, “I can’t understand you. Oh, it’s cause Sandoval’s dick is in your mouth.”

Story Developing.