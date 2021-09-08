WATCH: ‘Winter House’ Trailer

The only thing better than one Bravo show? Two Bravo shows in one!

Some of the stars from “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” collabed together earlier this year to create the brand new mashup series titled “Winter House.” The cast includes “Summer House” stars Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, as well as “Southern Charm” stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. The cast also includes newcomers Julia McGuire, Andrea Denver, Gabby Kniery, and Jason Cameron.

The new Bravo series premieres Wednesday, October 20, and the trailer promises an action-packed two-week winter vacation in Stowe, Vermont. “I don’t know how we’re going to make it 17 days,” Conover tells his bff Kroll in the beginning of the trailer, to which he replies, “I don’t either man.”

Kroll Seems to Be at the Center of the Drama

It looks like Kroll and Conover have no problem making waves in the mostly “Summer House” crew. At the time of filming, Conover was still dating his now ex-girlfriend. Kroll, on the other hand, was single and ready to mingle.

The trailer first teases that Kroll and Miller have a thing. “It’s not about how you perform on the mountain, it’s how you look in the lodge, and you’re going to look great,” Kroll tells Miller while skiing and then goes in for a kiss.

The teaser then cuts to a montage of their budding romance, with Kroll telling Cameron, “Ciara is so pretty it’s like intimidating.” The two are shown kissing and hanging out together, and Miller tells DeSorbo, “Are we finding love in Vermont?”

But things take a change when Hubbard comes into the picture. “I’ve been waiting for your a** to get here,” Kroll tells Hubbard with a massive hug when she arrives. The trailer cuts to Hubbard getting into Kroll’s bed with him asking her to stay.

“I’m in love with you,” Hubbard tells Kroll in another scene. Miller also reveals that she caught feelings, telling him, “You know that I f****** like you, I cried after our first date because I am scared to like you.” To add fuel to the fire, Kroll tells Conover that his ex Madison LeCroy texted him, “Please tell me that you haven’t moved on.”

DeSorbo sums up the love drama in a confessional saying, “Hold on. Let me get this right: three girls fighting over Austen Kroll?Just confused.”

The Newbies Aren’t Afraid to Stir the Pot

DeSorbo puts it best when she says, “Vermont’s a crazy place!” DeSorbo, Hubbard, and Cooke all look to have taken well to the Bravo newcomers.

The trailer teases a new romance between DeSorbo and Italian model Denver. After a montage of Italian-speaking, kissing, and horse-drawn carriages, she tells Miller, “I think I’m in love.” Unfortunately, the love may not have lasted for long, with DeSorbo crying at one point saying, “This is why I don’t like sleep with people. I don’t want to look stupid.”

As for Hubbard, Kroll may not be the only man on her mind. Cameron confesses that he and Hubbard have “made-out,” and the trailer cuts to a clip of them kissing in his room. She also jokes with him that she’s trying to “kidnap” him and bring him “home.”

Engaged lovebirds Cooke and Batula also seem to have an argument. Newbie Kniery tells her friend McGuire, “Kyle was like hitting on me in the hot tub.” The trailer then shows to Cooke asking the group, “Anyone seen Amanda?” But Batula is in a corner crying on the phone saying, “I just want to be okay.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Jen Shah Getting Arrested on Real Housewives